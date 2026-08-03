Atomic Computing Achieves Five AWS Competencies in Just 12 Months

Atomic Computing achieved five AWS Competencies in 12 months, strengthening its AWS Partner standing across GenAI, Security, SMB, Cloud Operations, and Digital Sovereignty.

Recognized across five AWS Competencies, reinforcing deep technical expertise and delivery excellence.

These competencies represent more than technical validation—they demonstrate our commitment to solving complex enterprise challenges with secure, scalable, and intelligent AWS solutions.” — Rishi Rais, CTO Atomic Computing

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atomic Computing , an AWS Advanced Tier Partner delivering enterprise cloud, security, and AI engineering services across the US, Europe, and the Middle East, today announced it has achieved five AWS Competencies within a twelve-month period: the AWS Generative AI Competency, AWS Digital Sovereignty Competency, AWS SMB Competency, AWS Security Competency, and AWS Cloud Operations Competency.AWS Competencies are awarded only after a partner demonstrates, through independent technical validation and verified customer outcomes, proven success delivering specialized solutions in a specific domain. Where many AWS partners work toward a single competency over multiple years, Atomic Computing's achievement of five within one year reflects both the breadth of its technical capability and the pace at which it has scaled that expertise across the organization.“This milestone is a direct reflection of the standard our team holds itself to,” said Dhawal Sehgal, CEO at Atomic Computing. “Each of these competencies required our engineers and architects to prove, under AWS's independent review, that we can deliver at enterprise-grade depth — not in one specialty, but across five. That is the kind of validation our clients should expect from any partner they trust with their cloud, security, and AI strategy.”The five competencies collectively validate Atomic Computing's capability across:*AWS Generative AI Competency: Design, deployment, and operation of production-grade generative AI and agentic AI systems.*AWS Digital Sovereignty Competency: Architecture of AWS environments meeting data residency and jurisdictional control requirements.*AWS SMB Competency: Delivery of enterprise-grade AWS solutions calibrated to small and mid-sized business scale and budget.*AWS Security Competency: Security architecture, identity governance, and compliance controls engineered into AWS environments from the outset.*AWS Cloud Operations Competency: Ongoing management, monitoring, and optimization of AWS environments post-deployment.The announcement extends Atomic Computing's standing as an AWS Advanced Tier Partner, a designation the company holds alongside 18 total AWS certifications and a track record of more than 300 enterprise cloud engagements delivered across financial services, healthcare, government, and technology sectors globally.Atomic Computing leadership visualizes that these five competencies will directly inform its 2026 engagement programs, including its AWS Business Outcomes Xcelerator (BOX) Program, ISO Compliance Readiness Program, and AWS Optimization & Licensing Assessment (OLA), as the company continues to expand its footprint across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.Atomic Computing is an AWS Advanced Tier Partner delivering enterprise cloud, application modernization, and AI engineering — including production-grade generative and agentic AI systems that automate complex workflows, augment decision-making, and operate at enterprise scale. With 18 AWS certifications and 300+ enterprise workloads deployed across financial services, healthcare, government, and technology, Atomic pairs security-first cloud architecture with FinOps-driven cost optimization and audit-ready compliance (ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR). With offices in the United States, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, Atomic helps mid-to-large enterprises turn cloud and AI into measurable business outcomes. Learn more at atomiccomputing.com

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