HOPEWELL THEATER REOPENING IN NEW LOCATION

With the passing of New Jersey’s theater liquor license bill, Hopewell Theater is planning to reopen in a new location at 7 West Broad Street, Hopewell, NJ.

HOPEWELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hopewell Theater is taking steps to reopen on 7 West Broad Street in Hopewell, NJ. The theater closed in 2024 due to rising costs and the inability to obtain a liquor license – a key income source for live venues. Hopewell Theater now has an opportunity to apply for a liquor license, given the State of New Jersey’s 2025 passing of a law allowing theaters to obtain a liquor license, and Hopewell Borough’s subsequent passing of an ordinance allowing Borough theaters to apply for this new theater license."We are thrilled to now have a pathway to reopening Hopewell Theater,” says Sara Scully, Co-founder and former Executive Director at Hopewell Theater. “And, we are incredibly grateful to Hopewell Borough Council for supporting the ordinance, as well as Governor Murphy and the legislators who supported this bill, which extended a lifeline to live performing arts venues in our state.”Hopewell Theater’s new space at 7 West Broad will undergo a renovation after formal approval is granted to change its use from restaurant to dine-in theater. The Theater will then apply to the Borough for a theater liquor license. In the new space, Hopewell Theater plans to continue to offer the selectively eclectic programming it was known for, in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.Hopewell Theater leadership advocated for the new liquor license bill alongside ArtPride New Jersey. The legislation received strong bipartisan support and was signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy. The bill expands eligibility to include nonprofit and for-profit theaters and small movie theaters across the state.According to ArtPride New Jersey, New Jersey’s nonprofit arts and culture industry already generates $692.1 million annually, supporting nearly 13,000 jobs and producing over $156.6 million in tax revenue for state and local governments. The addition of this earned income stream through liquor sales further strengthens the sector’s self-sustainability.For updates on Hopewell Theater’s journey to reopening at 7 West Broad Street, Hopewell, New Jersey, please visit hopewelltheater.com

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