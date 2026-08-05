Black Talon Security Selected as AAOMS Advantage Partner for Cybersecurity

Partnership gives member oral & maxillofacial surgery practices access to specialized cybersecurity protection, continuous risk visibility & exclusive benefits

Cybersecurity has become a patient-safety and business-continuity issue for every OMS practice. Our members need a thoroughly vetted trusted resource to provide an independent view of cyber risk.” — Dr. Jeffrey Wallen, ASI Special Projects Committee chairman

KATONAH, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Talon Security, a cybersecurity company specializing in dental and healthcare organizations , today announced its selection as an American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) AdvantagePartner for cybersecurity.Since 2018, Black Talon has helped protect more than 2,000 healthcare businesses and locations and 65,000 devices. Through the partnership, AAOMS members will have access to Black Talon’s enterprise-grade cybersecurity platform and managed security services designed to protect sensitive patient information, maintain practice continuity and strengthen resilience against ransomware and other cyberattacks.AAOMS supports oral and maxillofacial surgeons nationwide through advocacy, education, research and practice resources.Black Talon was selected as an AAOMS Advantage Partner following review of the company’s background and capabilities by the AAOMS Advantage Projects Committee and the AAOMS Services, Inc. Board of Directors.The collaboration addresses an important reality for modern surgical practices: IT and cybersecurity serve different but complementary roles. While IT providers keep systems operating, specialized cybersecurity professionals independently identify risk, test defenses and protect sensitive electronic protected health information against fast-moving and increasingly AI-enabled threats.“Cybersecurity has become a patient-safety and business-continuity issue for every OMS practice,” said ASI Special Projects Committee chairman, Dr. Jeffrey Wallen. “Our members need a thoroughly vetted trusted resource that can provide an independent view of cyber risk and work alongside their IT providers. Black Talon offers specialized healthcare cybersecurity experience and its participation in AAOMS Advantage gives members access to exclusive benefits while also supporting important AAOMS programs and advocacy efforts.”Through the program, AAOMS members will gain access to Black Talon’s EAGLEi™ cybersecurity platform and related managed security services. EAGLEi helps practices move beyond periodic, point-in-time assessments by providing continuous visibility into cyber risk across their people, devices, locations and technology infrastructure.The platform identifies vulnerabilities, highlights a practice’s most significant security risks and provides clear, actionable information to help reduce exposure. Available services include continuous vulnerability management, autonomous remediation and patching, 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-based email security, employee security awareness training and penetration testing.“We are honored to be selected as an AAOMS Advantage Partner,” said Gary Salman, Chief Executive Officer of Black Talon Security. “OMS practices maintain a valuable combination of medical, financial and personal information, making them attractive targets for sophisticated threat actors. Our role is to help practices continuously identify and reduce risk, strengthen their resilience against cyberattacks and protect the continuity of patient care.”AAOMS members are eligible for preferred pricing on qualifying Black Talon services.For additional information, visit AAOMSAdvantage.org About Black Talon SecurityBlack Talon Security specializes in cybersecurity solutions for dental and healthcare organizations. Going beyond conventional IT services, the company helps organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce cyber risk and defend against ransomware, data theft, email compromise and other sophisticated threats.Black Talon’s proprietary EAGLEi platform gives business and technology leaders continuous visibility into their cybersecurity posture and provides actionable insights to strengthen security, support compliance and improve organizational resilience. Black Talon helps protect more than 2,000 healthcare businesses and locations and 65,000 devices nationwide.

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