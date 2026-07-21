Black Talon Announces Collaboration with Henry Schein One to Bring Continuous Cyber Readiness to Dental Practices

EAGLEi™ Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform

Pairing TechCentral’s Dental IT Expertise with Black Talon’s Advanced Cybersecurity Platform to Protect Patient Data and Practice Operational Continuity

We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Henry Schein One to make sophisticated cybersecurity practical and accessible for dental practices.” — Gary Salman, CEO, Black Talon Security

KATONAH, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Talon Security, the premier cybersecurity firm in the dental industry , has announced a strategic reseller agreement with Henry Schein One’s TechCentral to provide EAGLEi™ to their clients. This enterprise-grade security solution provides continuous threat exposure management tailored specifically to dental practices nationwide.This collaboration seamlessly combines the core strengths of both organizations to offer multi-faceted security layers that protect dental practices . Henry Schein One—the global leader in dental technology—empowers dental teams to focus on patient care by simplifying complex clinical, analytics, and practice management workflows. By aligning Henry Schein One TechCentral’s reliable IT infrastructure and practice management solutions with Black Talon's comprehensive security capabilities, this collaboration delivers a crucial, independent layer of validation to help defend practice networks and sensitive patient data against modern cyber threats such as ransomware attacks and social engineering.The integrated solution is designed to work natively alongside a practice’s existing technology environment, bringing advanced cybersecurity capabilities directly to organizations utilizing market-leading practice management platforms, including Dentrix and Dentrix Ascend. The synergy addresses a fundamental operational reality for modern dental organizations: while reliable IT infrastructure keeps a practice operational, specialized cybersecurity is essential to protect its sensitive data against the speed of today’s attack vectors.“We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Henry Schein One to make sophisticated cybersecurity practical and accessible for dental practices,” said Gary Salman, Chief Executive Officer at Black Talon. “Our shared philosophy acknowledges that strong IT operations and dedicated cybersecurity must work hand-in-hand. With more than 2,400 dental locations already relying on Black Talon as their cyber expert, this channel relationship with TechCentral made sense to ensure the customers they serve are secured by a solution that understands the unique needs of dental practices.”Threat actors are now leveraging AI to find holes in practice’s network security. In response, Black Talon Security’s EAGLEi cybersecurity platform takes outdated, sporadic point-in-time security checks into a state of continuous cyber readiness. The sophisticated solution provides a multi-layered offense and defense tailored specifically to the unique clinical workflows and HIPAA compliance needs of dental environments. Key capabilities of the platform include:• 24/7 Threat Monitoring: Real-time computer and network threat detection managed by a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC) utilizing behavior-based technology to help intercept anomalies like malicious code and unusual movement within the network before breaches compromise the practice’s data.• Autonomous Vulnerability Management: Automated software agents scan endpoints six times a day and remediate up to 70% of identified system vulnerabilities, helping close gaps before attackers can find them.• Firewall Testing: Daily security tests are launched against a practice’s firewall(s) to make sure they are properly configured and less vulnerable.• Independent Defense Validation: Biannual penetration testing executed by credentialed ethical hackers who mimic real-world attacker techniques to validate technical defenses and provide clear, written documentation for prioritizing security roadmaps.• Dental-Specific Awareness Training: Continuous education modules designed around active clinical and front-desk workflows to help empower staff against social engineering, fulfilling the HIPAA requirement for dedicated cybersecurity training.• Cyber Risk Rating: A true picture of the practice’s cybersecurity health is presented to help monitor risk trends and inform decisions when prioritizing security initiatives.“Dental practices increasingly need access to the kind of advanced security capabilities that were once available only to large enterprises,” said Alan Rencher, Chief Technology Officer at Henry Schein One. “By making EAGLEi available to our TechCentral customers, we are giving practices a path to more sophisticated threat detection, monitoring, and response than traditional IT tools provide. This reflects Henry Schein One's commitment to connected, efficient technology that supports practice success, helping dental teams safeguard their livelihoods and helping protect patients from identity theft and fraud.”EAGLEi solves complex management challenges by providing centralized risk reporting and standardizing security controls across the entire organization. The platform translates technical threat data into a non-technical dashboard, allowing executive leadership and IT teams to collaborate from a single, shared view of the organization’s security posture. This visibility enables DSOs to reduce technology spend, minimize tool sprawl, and make confident, informed decisions to protect operational continuity across every location.EAGLEi by Black Talon will be available for dental organizations utilizing Dentrix or Dentrix Ascend platforms with an active TechCentral Care or Omnicore subscription. Practices interested in evaluating their current security architecture can schedule a Cyber Readiness Review by contacting their TechCentral Account Executive today.About Black Talon SecurityBlack Talon Security specializes in providing advanced cybersecurity solutions for the dental and healthcare industries. Going far beyond conventional IT services, Black Talon’s approach ensures robust protection against today’s most sophisticated cyberthreats. The company’s proprietary EAGLEi™ platform equips organizations with actionable insights to identify vulnerabilities, meet compliance standards, and significantly enhance their resilience to cyberattacks. With a steadfast focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Black Talon is the partner that healthcare organizations trust to safeguard sensitive information.

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