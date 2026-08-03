State Arts Council opens grant applications for artists' studio tours

Published on Monday, August 03, 2026

Providence, RI—The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now open for grants for artists to conduct open studio tours. The program has rolling deadlines.

Artist Open Studio Tour grants support marketing and administration for an artist-initiated open studio tour. The studio tour must consist of multiple artists within one studio building or several nearby buildings and be open to the public.

To learn more about RISCA’s grants, click here.