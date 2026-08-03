Providence, RI—The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now open for grants for artists to conduct open studio tours. The program has rolling deadlines.
Artist Open Studio Tourgrants support marketing and administration for an artist-initiated open studio tour. The studio tour must consist of multiple artists within one studio building or several nearby buildings and be open to the public.
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State Arts Council opens grant applications for artists' studio tours
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