State Arts Agency awards nearly $630,000 to 138 area arts and culture entities

Published on Tuesday, August 04, 2026

Providence, RI – From Westerly to Woonsocket and points in between, the R.I. State Council on the Arts (RISCA) has approved 137 recommended grants totaling $629,881 to be awarded to arts and culture organizations, individual artists, folk apprenticeships and fellowships, arts educators and schools, and arts and health.

Currently, RISCA has open grant applications for three arts and culture grant programs. They are:

For this year’s Council-recommended awards, the grants include a newly funded program called the Arts and Health Incubator Grant. Support for this program was proposed by Governor McKee; approved by the General Assembly; and signed into law by the Governor.

This new program is geared for organizations or artists for planning, professional development, capacity building, coalition-building or pilot projects that use the arts to address one or more of the health goals in Gov. McKee's RI 2030 Plan.

“I was proud to propose in my budget —and grateful to the General Assembly for approving it in the state budget – this special grant funding that supports arts and health initiatives for Rhode Islanders. By investing in our creative sector, we are enriching the state’s cultural landscape and economy and advancing the RI2030 goals of building healthier and more resilient communities,” said Governor McKee. “Congratulations to our State’s Arts Council for the thorough work of providing key investments in the arts, including folk artists, artists, arts and health professionals, organizations and arts educators. They are all important in improving the well-being of Rhode Islanders.”

Some examples of the 13 grantees for the new Arts and Health Incubator grants are as follows:

Niovi Forbes , Block Island, will strengthen feelings of connection and belonging, through craft-led gatherings that pair hands-on art making with shared meals.

Hasbro Children’s , Providence, will pilot an arts and culture prescribing program for doctors and hospital staff that helps with mental health needs and reduces social isolation and loneliness.

Rachel Balaban, Middletown, will create a training manual and workshop on multigenerational dance classes for people with movement challenges and seniors.

“Rhode Island has a tremendous network of arts and cultural organizations that enrich our communities, grow our economy, and tell the story of the Ocean State,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed. “As a delegation, we have fought back against the Trump Administration’s efforts to eliminate the NEA and deny critical support to our artists, nonprofits, and education programs. I’m proud to help support this federal funding to ensure our state’s artistic, cultural, and educational endeavors have the resources they need to connect with more Rhode Islanders.”

“Rhode Island’s exceptional artists strengthen our economy and contribute to the cultural fabric of our state,” said U.S. Senator Whitehouse. “Bravo to RISCA for its continued stewardship of federal investments in the Ocean State’s creative economy.”

“Rhode Island artists and cultural organizations are a key part of what makes the Ocean State so special,” said Rep. Magaziner. “I am glad to see these grants delivered to support our creative economy and culture, to boost economic activity and make Rhode Island an even greater place to live.”

"The arts are essential to the cultural, educational and economic vitality of Rhode Island," said U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo. "I'm proud to celebrate the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts’ investments in local artists, students and communities. In Washington, I will keep fighting to protect the National Endowment for the Arts and the funding for art that inspires and moves us."

“Rhode Island’s incredible arts and culture are essential to our state’s identity and make our state so unique,” said House Speaker Christopher Blazejewski. “The organizations that are receiving grant funding do great work in our communities to educate children, bring people together, enhance our quality of life, and attract visitors. The House made funding for RISCA a priority when crafting the state budget because we recognize that these grants help people and organizations flourish in every corner of our state while supporting local jobs, businesses, and our economy.”

President of the Senate Valarie J. Lawson said, “Investments in Rhode Island’s artistic and cultural communities benefit all of us by spurring innovation, enriching the fabric of our neighborhoods, and driving economic opportunity. RISCA plays a vital role in supporting the individuals and organizations that make Rhode Island a widely recognized hub of creativity, and I am grateful for its outstanding work. Congratulations to all the grant recipients, who will contribute so much to cities and towns across our state.”

Some examples of projects recommended for funding and supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and National Endowment for the Arts, include the following:

Elizabeth Doherty , Block Island, will offer community and beginner sewing workshops, small-group classes and open studio time.

Rhode Island Art Education Association , Cranston,an artist-educator will help K-12 students design and build a mobile art cart, and then high school students will present community-based art making projects.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island , Cumberland, in partnership with Riverzedge Arts, will expand arts programs for middle school students in Cumberland and Woonsocket.

R.I. Center for the Book , Newport, former State Poet Tina Cane, will lead poetry workshops to under-resourced schools, helping to produce, revise, publish and perform original imaginative writing.

List Academy of Music , Newport, will expand its interactive music program to more senior centers, including the R.I. Veterans Home as well as Rhode Islanders with physical or cognitive issues.

Carmen Elena Rodriguez , North Providence, will teach an apprentice to teach traditional Venezuelan rag doll making.

Thomas White , North Smithfield, will oversee the continuation of summer jazz concerts that have been held in Wakefield for more than 10 years.

Studio Playground , Pawtucket, will take charge of an immersive theater-making experience at the R.I. Training School.

Esmeralda Goncalves , Providence, will research, create and install a 20-foot beadwork art piece, with glass beads sourced from the state’s historic jewelry industry.

Guatemalan Center of New England , Providence, will offer a free outdoor event that showcases Guatemalan music, dance, art and crafts.

Jessica Nouel , Pawtucket, will honor oral traditions, preservation and adaptation of Dominican cultural heritage through folkloric music and songs.

Susan Medyn , Tiverton, to create beeswax artwork in active bee hives, which are informed and inspired by interviews with honeybee entomologists and scientists.

Next Up Music , Westerly focuses on giving young musicians and arts technicians experience and mentorship.

Stadium Theatre Foundation, Woonsocket, will work with K-12 students on musical and stage performances that integrate math and science.

See the listing of all grantees.

“On behalf of the State’s Arts Council, we are thankful for the ongoing support by the NEA, Gov. McKee, and the members of our General Assembly. It is our pleasure to add to our portfolio additional arts and health projects that promote wellness and community well-being,” said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA. “All these grants for FY 2027 continue our work to help our arts and culture communities develop and expand programs to continue improve the lives of Rhode Islanders and the many visitors from neighboring states who attend and get enjoyment from arts programs and events.”

According to final reports from our grantees for Fiscal Year 2025, our grants served a total of 606,000 adults; 116,000 young people; 15,900 artists; and 138,000 citizens during virtual workshops. In addition, arts and culture spurred economic development representing 3.25 percent of Rhode Island’s GDP and accounting for nearly 18,000 jobs, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Grants were distributed for the following programs:

Make Art Grant provides support to artists or groups of artists to create or continue specific artwork in any discipline. $156,558.

Project Grants for Organizations provide support to schools, nonprofit organizations, arts educators and teaching artists. $129,640.

Arts and Health Grants fund both non-clinical arts engagements that promote and facilitate individual health and public arts activities, which provide public health benefits. $106,980.

Project Grants in Education support schools, nonprofit organizations, arts educators, and teaching artists. Recipients engage students in rich and meaningful artistic experiences in dedicated learning environments. $81,262.

Arts and Health Incubator Grants fund organizations or artists for planning, professional development, capacity building, pilot projects, or coalition building that use the arts to address one of the Creating a Healthier Rhode Island priorities in the R.I. 2030 Health Plan. $53,029

Community Engaged Project Grants funds artists or groups of artists to create arts and culture projects that directly and actively engage R.I. residents. $50,412.

Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships are designed to foster artistic skills between a mentor and an apprentice. The program creates an opportunity specifically for individuals who share a common cultural heritage. $42,000.

Folk and Traditional Arts Fellowships support individual artists who demonstrate the skill and accomplishments in their craft. $10,000.

Read more about our grants.