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DfC Procurement Pipeline Report - July 2026

The DfC Procurement Pipeline Report is published below and outlines anticipated tendering opportunities over the next 18 months for goods and services valued above £500,000 and works valued above £2 million.

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DfC Procurement Pipeline Report - July 2026

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