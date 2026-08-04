Vacancies: Statistical Factsheet August 2026

Date published: 5 August 2026 Last updated: 6 August 2026 This Statistical factsheet, which is published three times a year (along with a more detailed annual bulletin), presents key information on employment vacancies which have been notified to the Department for Communities (DfC).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.