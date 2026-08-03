AppWizzy Launches Projects MCP for AI Coding Agents

ai coding agent

AppWizzy introduces an MCP server that enables AI coding agents to create, deploy, and monitor cloud projects through a secure OAuth connection.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppWizzy launched Projects MCP, creating a direct connection between AI coding agents and the AppWizzy project infrastructure.

Agent can now take code from workspace, create an AppWizzy project, help to select the right machine, and monitor the project until it is running.

One connection, one workflow: local code → AppWizzy project → live application.

What Agent Can Do

With AppWizzy Projects MCP, an AI agent can manage the project creation workflow without manual API requests or copied bearer tokens.

It can:

- Show available machines with their specifications and pricing.

- Create a new AppWizzy project from a ZIP archive.

- List of existing AppWizzy projects.

- Check project creation progress.

- Monitor deployment status.

- Return the project URL when the application is ready.

The agent can guide through the process, explain the available infrastructure options, and ask for confirmation before reserving credits.

How ZIP Import Works

ZIP archive is imported into AppWizzy’s external-code template. This allows to bring an existing application, or code generated locally by an AI agent, into a complete AppWizzy environment without rebuilding the project manually. Temporary upload data is removed after the archive has been processed.

Why This Matters

AI coding agents are already capable of writing complete applications. But generating code is only part of the job.

The application still needs somewhere to run. Infrastructure must be selected, a project must be created, the code must be uploaded, and the deployment must be monitored.

Until now, moving from an AI coding conversation to a real running environment still required a series of manual steps.

AppWizzy Projects MCP closes that gap.

Agent writes and prepares the code. AppWizzy provides the runtime, infrastructure, project lifecycle, and deployment environment.

From Local Code to a Running Project

The goal is straightforward: make launching an application a natural continuation of building it with an AI agent.

Connect AppWizzy Projects MCP, point agent to a ZIP archive, choose a machine, and launch first agent-created project.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.