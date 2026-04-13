AppWizzy Launches 2026 Web Application Development Research Survey Focused on AI-Driven Workflows

Annual AppWizzy study explores how AI tools, coding agents, and modern workflows are reshaping real-world web application development in 2026.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, AppWizzy by Flatlogic has announced the launch of its annual research study examining how web applications are built in practice.

The 2026 edition reflects a notable shift in the development landscape. Artificial intelligence has moved beyond experimental use and is now integrated into a wide range of tools, including coding agents, IDE assistants, and emerging “vibe coding” platforms. Despite rapid adoption, there remains limited data on how these tools are applied in real-world development workflows.

To address this gap, the research methodology has been updated. Outdated questions have been removed, and new sections have been introduced to capture the growing role of AI in application development. The survey focuses on several key areas:

- Adoption of AI models and development tools

- Integration of AI into real-world workflows

- Practical benefits and current limitations of AI-assisted development

The study aims to provide a comprehensive view of modern web application development across different approaches, including no-code, low-code, AI-driven platforms, and traditional programming. Participants include individual developers, startups, agencies, and enterprise teams.

All findings will be published publicly, continuing AppWizzy’s commitment to open research. Previous reports from 2022 through 2025 are available online.

The survey is anonymous and takes approximately three minutes to complete. Survey link:

https://forms.gle/v7FFXJ9frf9zNCDR8

Previous research results:

2022 – https://flatlogic.com/starting-web-app-in-2022-research

2023 – https://flatlogic.com/starting-web-app-in-2023-research

2024 – https://flatlogic.com/starting-web-app-in-2024-research

2025 – https://flatlogic.com/starting-web-app-in-2025-research-results

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