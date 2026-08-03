Boostlingo Moves AI Interpreter to General Availability, Backed by a New Quality Evaluation System

Assure, Boostlingo’s new evaluation framework, scored thousands of calls across dozens of languages to determine which are ready for real service encounters.

A product-level GA would have been the easy path. It would have let us call the whole thing done and move on.” — Brian D’Agostino, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostlingo today announced that AI Interpreter , its consecutive AI interpreting service, is moving to general availability (GA). Ahead of GA, Boostlingo tested AI Interpreter against a leading open-source language model and outperformed it by 17% in accuracy. Every language clears that bar through automated evaluations, then human evaluation sessions scored by Assure, before it ships. Language access demand has outpaced the supply of human interpreters for years, and customers have needed an option that’s always on and works in real conversations. During Beta, AI Interpreter handled hundreds of thousands of minutes of live interpretation, providing Boostlingo with product data to improve its call reliability and system performance. Language-by-language quality work also improved accuracy.GA at Boostlingo is now a language-level designation. Each language has to earn its place independently. This decision is supported by Assure, a new evaluation system developed because no existing tool could assess interpreting sessions as quality assurance professionals actually do.A language earns GA by clearing a structured evaluation: automated tests against curated reference conversations, scored for translation accuracy. Only languages that pass advanced to a human validation round of staged medical conversations reflecting the stakes of real clinical encounters.Those recordings are scored across more than 40 sub-metrics covering accuracy, professionalism, flow, and technical quality. No single score makes the call. Automated scoring and human validation are weighed together.Assure lets Boostlingo analyze quality at a scale that manual review couldn’t reach, giving it the data to hold a clear line, including for languages with strong demand that weren’t yet ready. The evaluation doesn’t stop at launch: any language that drops below the threshold is re-evaluated, and the same framework will grade every new language going forward.“A product-level GA would have been the easy path. It would have let us call the whole thing done and move on,” said Brian D’Agostino, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Boostlingo. “We built Assure because we didn’t want to make that call without the evidence to back it up, language by language. Eleven languages are ready for real service use today. The rest aren’t there yet, and we’re not going to say they are until they clear the same bar.”The Eleven languages in GA are: Arabic, Cantonese, Dari, French, Haitian Creole, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese. 16 additional languages remain available in Beta and will graduate on a rolling basis as they meet the same standard.AI Interpreter has also expanded well beyond where it started. It launched on mobile only; at GA, it’s available on Web, phone (IVR), and SIP, and partners can embed it natively through Boostlingo’s iOS and Android SDKs. It’s now live across all five Boostlingo regions: the US, Canada, Australia, the EU, and the UK. Language service provider admins can set policies for which languages route to AI Interpreter, using the same governance model they already use for human interpretation.Boostlingo continues to invest in AI Interpreter, expanding how customers can see and verify quality across every call.

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