New Report Finds That Interpreting Technology Can Make Language Access More Reliable

Ultimately, the differentiator will be orchestration. Organizations need AI platforms with context-aware orchestration layers that can dynamically align the right modality to the specific use case.” — Bryan Forrester, CEO of Boostlingo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following Healthcare and Education industry reports in 2025, Boostlingo has published the State of Interpreting Technology 2026 Report, broadening its focus beyond sector-specific reports to examine how organizations are delivering language access across phone, video, onsite, bilingual staff, and AI interpreting Based on responses from 370+ stakeholders, the report shows a clear gap. Access has expanded, but it is not working reliably in practice. Half of respondents reported cases where a LEP individual needed an interpreter and did not get one.This is not just a supply issue. It is an operational one. As organizations add more ways to connect to interpreters, complexities increase across cost, quality, and coordination. The challenge is making these channels work together consistently.While high or unpredictable costs remain the most-cited challenge, the report points to a less expected operational strain as well: manual scheduling, inconsistent quality, and coordination. That burden ranked among the top three challenges respondents face today, suggesting that the market’s problem is no longer just access, but the difficulty of managing interpreting programs.AI interpreting is also gaining ground, but it’s not scaling as quickly as AI translation. While Slator reports wide adoption of AI or machine translation in some capacity, only 16.8% of respondents in Boostlingo’s 2026 report say they currently use AI interpreting, with another 15.9% evaluating it. 026 report say they currently use AI interpreting, with another 15.9% evaluating it.The report’s real insight is that AI is not replacing interpreting workflows. It is joining them. In a market where organizations already use multiple channels and still report gaps in access, the challenge is making these systems work together reliably in practice.“Ultimately, the differentiator will be orchestration,” said Bryan Forrester, Co-Founder and CEO at Boostlingo. “Organizations will require AI-driven platforms with context-aware orchestration layers that can dynamically align the right modality to the specific use case. In this model, hybrid operations are not just a transitional state but the operating standard, enabling language service companies and enterprises to optimize for quality, cost, and efficiency while delivering better overall outcomes.”The State of Interpreting Technology 2026 Report highlights where progress is being made, and where operational support is still needed, to help organizations and providers deliver language access reliably when and where it’s needed.The full State of Interpreting Technology 2026 Report is available to read at boostlingo.com/resources/state-of-interpreting-2026/ Methodology: Boostlingo surveyed 370+ stakeholders across the interpreting ecosystem, including buyers and providers. The report is designed to reflect how interpreting is actually operated today across modalities, devices, and workflows rather than preferences alone.About BoostlingoBoostlingo is an interpreting technology company based in Austin, TX, dedicated to building innovative solutions that help its customers communicate without barriers and increase language access for all. The Boostlingoplatform offers video, phone, and on-demand interpreting, industry-leading interpreter management and scheduling tools, remote simultaneous interpretation, video conferencing capabilities, and advanced AI captioning and transcription.For more information, visit https://boostlingo.com

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