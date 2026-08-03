Vigilis Launches Telecom Platform That Executes Carrier Changes, Not Just Reports on Them

AI invoice auditing paired with operators working inside carrier portals. ISG Service cut telecom costs 33 percent across 37 locations, with ROI inside 60 days.

Vigilis gave us complete control of our telecom. Their team did the work inside our carrier portals, cut our costs by a third across 37 locations, and paid for itself inside the first 60 days.” — Michael Hogan, IT Director, ISG Service, Inc.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vigilis, a telecom lifecycle management platform operated by Socium IT, is now generally available. The platform combines bandwidth, expense, contract, and lifecycle management in a single system, and pairs it with a managed service in which Vigilis staff execute changes directly in customer carrier portals.The distinction matters because most telecom expense management software stops at reporting. Conventional platforms parse invoices, flag anomalies, and produce a dashboard. The enterprise IT team is still the party that has to open a carrier portal, submit the disconnect order, chase the confirmation, and verify the credit appears on a later bill. For a company with dozens of locations and multiple carriers, that work does not fit into an already-loaded IT roadmap, so it does not get done.Vigilis is built around closing that gap. Its AI audits every invoice for overcharges and billing errors, but the platform's core commitment is operational: Vigilis handles the full circuit lifecycle from order to disconnect, working inside the carrier portals rather than handing the customer a task list. The platform is vendor agnostic, with no carrier resale relationships."Telecom eats a strange amount of a team's week," said Stephen Hancock, President of Socium IT. "Somebody chases the carrier on a move, somebody else reconciles the invoice, somebody else tracks what is actually installed, somebody else watches for the auto-renewal. That is four jobs nobody was hired to do, and AI workloads are making it worse. As workloads shift, the network underneath them shifts too. More circuits, more changes, more invoices nobody has time to check. Companies built an entire discipline around cloud spend and never built one for the network. Vigilis runs the whole lifecycle in one workflow: projects, MACD, bandwidth, cost. The network gets managed like every other line in the budget instead of absorbed by whoever has a free afternoon."The platform also addresses idle capacity. Rather than treating bandwidth as a fixed contracted commitment, Vigilis scales circuits toward real observed demand so customers stop paying for capacity that goes unused overnight and on weekends.CUSTOMER RESULTS ISG Service, Inc. reduced telecom costs by 33 percent across 37 locations and reached return on investment within 60 days."Vigilis gave us complete control of our telecom. Their team did the work inside our carrier portals, cut our costs by a third across 37 locations, and paid for itself inside the first 60 days," said Michael Hogan, IT Director, ISG Service, Inc.A separate enterprise customer, a global clean energy company that asked not to be named, reduced annual telecom spend by 2.5 million dollars, cut its telecom budget by 40 percent, consolidated more than 25 vendors, and reclaimed 58 hours per week of internal staff time. A single contract renegotiation on that account returned 12,000 dollars.AVAILABILITY AND PRICINGVigilis is available now at https://www.vigilis.io . Pricing is public and tiered by telecom spend, starting at 82 dollars per month billed annually (99 dollars monthly) for the Essentials tier and scaling to 1,583 dollars per month billed annually for Professional. Enterprise pricing is quoted individually. Flux, the bandwidth optimization module, can be added to any plan at 15 dollars per service per month. A 14-day trial is available with no credit card required.ABOUT VIGILISVigilis is a telecom lifecycle management platform for multi-location enterprises, combining expense, contract, bandwidth, and circuit lifecycle management with a managed service delivered by telecom operators working directly in customer carrier portals. Vigilis is vendor agnostic and does not resell carrier services. Vigilis is operated by Socium IT, a telecom lifecycle management firm founded in 2021 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at https://www.vigilis.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.