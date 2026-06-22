GXA Launches Free AI Foundation Series Webinars for Dallas-Fort Worth CEOs

A free three-part webinar series starting June 26 gives Texas CEOs a practical playbook for adopting AI safely, without wasting budget.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GXA, a Dallas-Fort Worth managed IT and cybersecurity firm, today announced the AI Foundation Series , a free three-part webinar program that helps CEOs and business owners adopt artificial intelligence safely and cost-effectively. The series begins Friday, June 26, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Central, and is built specifically for leaders of growing Texas companies, not their IT teams.AI has entered most businesses faster than the policies, guardrails, and know-how needed to run it safely. The AI Foundation Series gives executives a clear path from policy to strategy to operations, so they can capture AI's value without exposing the company to unnecessary risk or wasted budget."AI showed up in most companies faster than anyone could write the rules, and right now that risk sits with the CEO, not the IT team," said George Makaye, founder and CEO of GXA. "We built this series to give business leaders an honest, practical plan: what to put in place before you spend, the decisions leadership actually owns, and how to avoid paying for AI you are not ready to run."The program is delivered over three Friday sessions, each about 35 minutes including live Q&A. Attendees register once and may join all three live; recordings are provided to those who miss a session.Session 1 (June 26): AI Readiness, Governance, and Vendor Risk. What needs to be in place before a business spends on AI. Attendees leave with an AI Policy Starter Template.Session 2 (July 31): Choosing the Right AI Path. Public versus private AI tools, how to evaluate vendors, and an AI Readiness Scorecard exercise.Session 3 (August 28): Ongoing AI Operations. Access controls, monitoring, incident response, and what managed AI looks like month to month.Session 1 will be led by Makaye, a CISSP-certified cybersecurity leader, alongside Jason Knight, an AI advisor to CEOs who built and sold a national IT firm."Smart leaders feel real pressure to do something with AI, so they move fast and skip the part that protects them, which is getting the business ready first," said Knight. "That is where the money and the risk go sideways. This series fixes that."The AI Foundation Series is designed for CEOs, owners, CIOs, and CFOs at Texas companies, particularly those with roughly 20 to 200 employees. Registration is free at https://www.gxait.com/events/ai-foundation-series About GXAGXA is a Richardson, Texas-based managed IT, cybersecurity, and AI services firm that serves as the Virtual IT Department for growing businesses across Texas. For more than 21 years, GXA has helped organizations in regulated industries align technology, security, and strategy with business goals. The company is SOC 2 Type II attested, ISO 9001 certified, a Microsoft Solutions Partner, and veteran-owned. Learn more at https://www.gxait.com Media ContactGXA(972) 630-3323269 W. Renner Pkwy, Richardson, TX 75080

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.