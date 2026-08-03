NAVFAC Mid‑Atlantic Awards $95M Max‑Value Contract for Architect‑Engineer Services supporting USMC Installations

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Burns & McDonnell-Jacobs MIDLANT MC JV, Chesapeake, Virginia, a maximum amount of $95 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for multi-discipline architecture-engineer services in the Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility.

Service sites to include: Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina (NC) (40%); MCAS New River, NC (20%); MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina (SC) (20%); Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC (10%); and Marine Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC (10%).

The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an anticipated completion date of July 2031.

The first task order is being awarded is $10,108,938 for field investigation for four new buildings and sites located at MCAS Cherry Point, NC.

Fiscal year (FY) 2024 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,108,938 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of FY 2029. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy) and operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds.

This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with eight offers received.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-D-00560).

NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana.

For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.