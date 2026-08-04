U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy welcomes new commandant

FORT BLISS, Texas - The U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (USANCOA) welcomed its commandant during a change of commandant ceremony at the USANCOA East Auditorium, July 31.

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher A. Prosser took over the role as the academy’s commandant from Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy M. Everette. The event marked the symbolic passing of the school's responsibility and management from one leader to another.

The ceremony also served as Everette’s retirement after 30 years of committed service to the Army. The ceremony was officiated by Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, the president and commanding general of Army University.

During the ceremony, Prosser bid a fond farewell to Everette and her family thanking them for their dedication to the academy.

"I want to extend my deep gratitude to Command Sgt. Maj. Everette for her exceptional stewardship of this institution and for setting such a high standard," said Prosser.

During her farewell remarks, Everette reflected on her development from a Soldier to a Sergeant Major. "They say that it takes a village to raise a child," Everette said. “And while that is absolutely true, it also takes a village to raise a Soldier and to mentor, develop and grow that Soldier to become a Sergeant Major. My village is here today.”

During her tenure of three years, Everette led the academy through transformation and reform which led to $600,000 in budget saving without losing a single government contracted employee.

“This was undoubtedly the hardest position I’ve ever had and the toughest crowd I’ve ever worked alongside,” Everette said. “And that’s not necessarily a bad thing, given what this institution delivers to the Army.”

The passing of the colors marks a transition from Everette to Prosser which reaffirms the Prosser’s responsibility to the academy, which mirrors the guiding principles of every Soldier that goes through the school-house.

During his remarks, Prosser expressed his commitment to the academy and its staff.

"I do not take this responsibility lightly, and I look forward to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with you as we answer that guiding question every day,” Prosser said. “Together, we will continue to forge resilient, adaptable and lethal leaders ready to win in any environment.”