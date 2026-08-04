Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival strengthens local partnerships, unit camaraderie

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – “The event is beautiful,” Master Sgt. Donald McFadden, assigned to the 78th Signal Battalion, said.

That seemingly simple description from one attendee belied the deep cultural significance and historical impact of an annual open-post event that has been a beloved tradition here for more than six decades.

On Aug. 1, Camp Zama hosted its Bon Odori Festival, providing approximately 15,000 participants with the opportunity to strengthen partnerships between the U.S. Army and Japan through cultural exchange.

“It allows us to interact more with the community and strengthen the bond that we have here,” McFadden continued.

Watching his Soldiers take part in the Bon dance alongside local community members atop an elevated platform strung with colorful lanterns, McFadden couldn’t help but smile. The dancing is always a highlight, even if it comes with a few pre-performance jitters for some.

As local dance instructors who have practiced these steps with Camp Zama community for decades patiently guided the Soldiers through the movements, nerves quickly gave way to shared laughter.

McFadden knew his role went beyond just stepping into the dance circle. As a leader, he was determined to set an example. He knew that if his Soldiers saw him take the lead, they’d feel comfortable stepping out of their own comfort zones, too.

“The Soldiers tend to follow your example,” McFadden said. “If they see that you’re embracing the culture, they’re not as nervous about doing it.”

By the time he and his unit stepped off the stage, the performance had gone better than anyone could have hoped. But for McFadden, the true success wasn’t in mastering the steps — it was in what happened along the way.

Events like this, McFadden said, do more than build camaraderie within the unit; they offer local residents a chance to see service members from a new perspective — not merely as Soldiers in uniform, but as neighbors and friends.