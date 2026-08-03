Sofema Aviation Launches Online Initial CRM Training for Flight Crew

Sofema Aviation Launches Online Initial CRM Training for Flight Crew

SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation has announced the launch of its new online training program, Crew Resource Management (CRM) Training for Flight Crew – Initial (with Voice-Over).The course has been developed to address the theoretical requirements of EASA Part-ORO (ORO.FC.115 and ORO.FC.215) and aims to provide flight crews with training focused on human factors, communication, teamwork, and decision-making principles applicable to modern flight operations.CRM training supports the development of essential non-technical competencies required within aviation environments, including communication, threat and error management, leadership, situational awareness, and resilience. The Sofema Aviation course is delivered through a narrated, interactive Computer-Based Training (CBT) format covering key CRM principles for flight crew.The course includes the following areas:-> Human Performance and LimitationsThe training covers topics including stress management, fatigue, vigilance, and situational awareness, highlighting the role of human performance factors in operational decision-making.-> Resilience and Startle EffectThe course examines how crews can respond effectively to unexpected, unusual, and stressful situations while reducing the risk of ineffective responses or over-reliance on standard solutions.-> Automation PhilosophyThe training addresses system limitations, automation mode awareness, and the risks associated with automation complacency.-> Communication and CultureThe course explores methods for developing shared situational awareness and managing communication challenges within multinational and cross-cultural flight deck environments.The course has been technically reviewed and approved by Captain Valery Venkov, an Airbus A320 Captain with more than 18,000 flight hours and an Airbus A320 Instructor since 2005.The voice-over enhanced online course has been designed to provide operators with a theoretical CRM foundation before flight crews participate in practical simulator and classroom-based training activities.Supporting Operator Implementation of CRM TrainingThe Sofema Aviation online CRM course provides the theoretical foundation that operators can complement with their own practical and company-specific training activities in accordance with applicable EASA ORO.FC.115 requirements.The course content is intended to complement operator-specific practical training activities, including Flight Simulation Training Device (FSTD) sessions and other operational training elements. EASA guidance highlights the importance of applying CRM knowledge within operational environments, including through Line-Oriented Flight Training (LOFT) scenarios that allow crews to apply CRM principles in realistic situations.The implementation of CRM training should consider the specific operational environment of each operator. Company-specific briefings, operational case studies, and Safety Management System (SMS) inputs support the integration of CRM principles into an organisation’s safety culture, as outlined in AMC1 ORO.FC.115.CRM principles are also supported through combined training involving flight crew, cabin crew, and, where applicable, technical crew. These activities help strengthen communication and coordination during abnormal and emergency situations.EASA guidance also highlights the value of interactive discussions and team-based learning activities following theoretical CRM training. Group discussions, task analysis, and classroom or virtual sessions can help crews further apply CRM concepts within their operational context.The Crew Resource Management (CRM) Training for Flight Crew – Initial (with Voice-Over) course is available today. For support, contact CRM@sassofia.com.

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