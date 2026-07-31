Sofema Aviation Services Expands Enterprise SCORM Licensing to Streamline In-House Aviation Compliance Training

Sofema SCORM Licensing

In response to growing regulatory complexity across global aviation, Sofema Aviation has announced the expansion of its enterprise SCORM licensing model

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to growing regulatory complexity and rising administrative costs across global aviation, Sofema Aviation Academy has announced the expansion of its enterprise SCORM (Sharable Content Object Reference Model) licensing model. The initiative enables aviation operators, maintenance repair organizations (MROs), and training centers to host over 525 proprietary regulatory courses directly within their own internal Learning Management Systems (LMS).As regulatory bodies such as EASA, the FAA, and ICAO enforce stricter workforce competence standards, many organizations face operational bottlenecks and unpredictable expenses associated with third-party, pay-per-seat training subscriptions. By shifting to an in-house SCORM model, operators can centralize compliance records, improve data security, and fix their training budgets regardless of workforce expansion.Centralizing Regulatory Compliance and LMS IntegrationThe SCORM licensing framework covers Sofema’s extensive training catalog, including key operational areas such as Part 145, Part-CAMO, Safety Management Systems (SMS), and Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). Delivered in standardized SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 formats, the courseware integrates with standard enterprise LMS platforms.According to technical specifications released by the provider, key features of the SCORM modules include:Integrated Tracking & Reporting: Direct communication with internal LMS platforms to track real-time learner progress, assessment scores, and auditable time-on-task records required for regulatory audits.Local Hosting & Security: Content sits entirely on the client’s private IT infrastructure, ensuring maximum data protection and removing reliance on external server uptime.Cross-Device Compatibility: Fully responsive design built for desktop, tablet, and mobile viewing without heavy bandwidth requirements.Enterprise Licensing Tiers and Capacity-Based PricingTo accommodate diverse operational structures, Sofema has outlined three enterprise licensing models:Internal Unlimited Use: Standard course delivery for internal personnel under standard Sofema branding.Internal Customization: Fully customized and re-branded SCORM files tailored to an organization’s proprietary brand identity.B2B Distribution: Customized courseware licensed for delivery to an organization’s external client base (excluding raw file resale).Implementation and Industry OutlookIndustry observers note that moving training assets in-house allows aviation companies to maintain continuous audit readiness and ensure standardized training quality across multiple operating bases. The transition process involves selecting modules from the 525+ course catalog , uploading the provided SCORM files to the internal LMS, and managing competence tracking directly within the organization.

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