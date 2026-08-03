3xLOGIC launches VIGIL 13.5 with AI Bridge and Face Recognition, bringing advanced AI analytics to existing video infrastructure.

VIGIL 13.5 with AI Bridge and Face Recognition brings advanced AI analytics to existing video infrastructure

With VIGIL 13.5, customers can add powerful AI analytics and facial recognition to existing camera deployments without the cost and disruption of replacing their entire surveillance estate.” — Mike Poe, Director of Product Management, 3xLOGIC

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3xLOGIC, the leading provider of integrated and intelligent security solutions, has launched VIGIL 13.5, the latest update to its VIGIL Video Management System (VMS). The new release introduces AI Bridge and Face Recognition, allowing organizations to deploy advanced AI-powered video analytics and security intelligence without replacing existing camera infrastructure. VIGIL 13.5 has been designed to support users who wish to improve operational awareness, automate security workflows, and modernize surveillance capabilities while maximizing their existing investment.AI Bridge brings AI analytics to legacy ecosystemsAI Bridge is a hardware layer that runs deep learning analytics on video from existing IP cameras. It applies edge-based deep learning analytics to existing IP camera deployments, enabling standard cameras to deliver intelligent detection and real-time alerts without the cost and disruption of a complete hardware refresh.For dealers and integrators, AI Bridge creates new opportunities to bring AI capabilities into existing customer environments while reducing barriers to adoption. Organizations can extend the life of their current camera infrastructure, accelerate AI adoption, and build a future-ready surveillance strategy without undertaking costly rip-and-replace projects.AI Bridge supports a broad range of AI-powered analytics, including person, vehicle, object, perimeter and loitering detection, dwell time, people counting, and fall detection. This makes it particularly attractive to retailers, educational institutions, healthcare, hospitality and entertainment, warehouses, and smart city leaders. Object detection, for example, can help operators track unexpected vehicles on an academic campus or warehouse yard.Fall detection ensures a quick response if a person in a clinic or resident in a care home falls, while entry and exit detection will alert to possible absconding. This ensures individuals remain safe while staff can continue their duties with peace of mind that the system will alert them to any unusual behavior or emergencies.In retail settings, people-counting can improve wait times and queue management in a store, ensuring a good customer experience. Intrusion detection can secure back offices and stockrooms, and dwell times can tell leaders what areas of a store are most popular.Vendor-neutral offers greater flexibilityThe platform is vendor-neutral, supports mixed camera environments, and can be centrally configured through the VIGIL Server Management Utility (VSMU). Customers can also combine AI Bridge along with 3xLOGIC's Edge-Based Deep Learning cameras within a single VIGIL deployment, providing a flexible approach to modernization across hybrid environments.Supporting proactive securityVIGIL 13.5 also introduces Face Recognition capabilities to the VIGIL platform, helping security teams move beyond passive video monitoring to responsible, proactive awareness. Using edge-based AI processing, the feature allows organizations to create secure local watchlists, receive real-time alerts when persons of interest are detected, rapidly search recorded footage, and automate workflows based on facial recognition events.Designed with privacy in mind, facial recognition processing takes place at the edge, helping organizations maintain control of sensitive data while improving investigation speed, situational awareness, and employee efficiency.Part of the wider ecosystemThe latest release integrates seamlessly with the wider 3xLOGIC ecosystem, including VIGIL CLOUD, PACOM VIGIL CORE and SONITROL CORE, inviting users to deploy AI analytics across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. AI Bridge is available as either a perpetual license for on-premise deployment or as a subscription through VIGIL CLOUD, giving customers the flexibility to align deployment with operation and budget requirements.Mike Poe, Director of Product Management at 3xLOGIC said: "AI is helping organizations unlock more value from the infrastructure they already own. Now, with VIGIL 13.5, customers can add powerful AI analytics and facial recognition to existing camera deployments without the cost and disruption of replacing their entire surveillance estate. Whether they're looking to improve security, increase efficiency or begin their AI journey, VIGIL 13.5 provides a practical and scalable path forward."Learn more about VIGIL 13.5 and the latest AI capabilities at: https://3xlogic.com/vigil-video-solution/ ENDSNotesAbout VIGIL 13.5● 3xLOGIC VIGIL 13.5 adds AI video analytics and facial recognition to existing IP cameras through AI Bridge, a hardware layer that allows organizations to adopt AI without replacing their camera hardware.● AI Bridge is vendor-neutral and works across mixed-brand IP camera estates, supporting person, vehicle, object, perimeter and loitering detection, dwell time, people counting and fall detection.● Face Recognition in VIGIL 13.5 runs at the edge to keep biometric data local, and AI Bridge is available as a perpetual on-premises license or a VIGIL CLOUD subscription.TL,DRVIGIL 13.5, the latest update to 3xLOGIC’s VIGIL Video Management System (VMS), introduces AI Bridge and Face Recognition, allowing organizations to deploy advanced AI-powered video analytics and operational intelligence without the need to replace existing camera infrastructure. VIGIL 13.5 has been designed to support users that wish to improve security awareness, automate security workflows, and modernize surveillance capabilities while maximizing their existing camera and infrastructure investment.FAQCan I add AI analytics to existing security cameras without replacing them?Yes. 3xLOGIC AI Bridge applies edge-based deep learning analytics to existing IP cameras, so organizations can run AI detection and alerting without a hardware refresh.Does AI Bridge work with cameras from different manufacturers?Yes. AI Bridge is vendor-neutral and supports mixed-brand IP camera estates, and it can be combined with 3xLOGIC Edge-Based Deep Learning cameras in a single VIGIL deployment.What analytics does AI Bridge support?Person, vehicle, object, perimeter and loitering detection, dwell time, people counting and fall detection.How is Face Recognition in VIGIL 13.5 kept private?Facial recognition processing runs at the edge, which keeps biometric data local and gives organizations control over sensitive information.How is AI Bridge licensed?As a perpetual on-premises license or as a subscription through VIGIL CLOUD.

An Overview of New Features in VIGIL 13.5

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