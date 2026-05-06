The Kentec Electronics team celebrates winning the King's Award for Enterprise Kentec Directors (L to R: Kenijiro Kasuya, Naohito Ishii, Kevin Swann, Takashi Iseri) Kentec Electronics receives a King’s Award for Enterprise

Life safety solutions manufacturer Kentec wins a King’s Award for Enterprise for its outstanding achievement in International Trade.

As the most prestigious business award in the UK, it's a great honour to win the King's Award for Enterprise, and it's wonderful for everyone at Kentec to have their efforts recognised.” — Kevin Swann, managing director, Kentec

DARTFORD, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kentec Electronics has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise.Kentec is one of only 185 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in 2026. Announced today (Wednesday 6 May), the Award acknowledges the company’s outstanding achievement in International Trade.Kentec was founded in 1985 and is one of the world’s leading life safety solutions manufacturers of conventional, analogue addressable fire detection and extinguishant control panels. All design, development and end-to-end manufacturing is undertaken from the firm’s headquarters in Dartford, Kent, where it employs around 290 people.The King’s Award for Enterprise recognises Kentec’s outstanding export growth over the last three years, in which time overseas sales have risen by 69%, with exports now responsible for over two-thirds (67%) of the firm’s turnover.“As the most prestigious business award in the UK, it's a great honour to win the King's Award for Enterprise, and it's wonderful for everyone at Kentec to have their efforts recognised”, said Kevin Swann, managing director at Kentec.“Kentec now exports to over 90 countries around the world and we hope the recognition that the King's Award for Enterprise brings will help open up even more markets.”The King’s Awards for Enterprise - previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise - were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s commitment to continuing the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II in celebrating exceptional UK businesses.Now in its 60th year, the King’s Awards for Enterprise remain the UK’s most prestigious business accolades. Successful organisations may use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years, signalling excellence to customers, partners, and global markets.Applications for the 2027 round will open on 6 May 2026.Further information is available at: https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise For further information please visit www.kentec.co.uk

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