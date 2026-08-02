K.J SMiTH Featured on Next Level CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K.J SMiTH, author, entrepreneur, and founder of OVer LOOKed™, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how purpose, resilience, and perspective can help people move beyond setbacks and create meaningful impact.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, SMiTH explores how shifting perspective can transform adversity into opportunity and breaks down how accountability, resilience, and intentional action help people pursue lasting purpose instead of being defined by their past.“Being overlooked doesn’t mean you’re finished. Sometimes it means you’re being prepared for the work you were created to do,” said SMiTH.K.J’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/k-j-smith

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