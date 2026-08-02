Ethan Budnik and Kendall Budnik to Appear on Couple's Empire TV

FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethan Budnik and Kendall Budnik, founders of B7 Companies and partners in a family-run business focused on construction, exotic wildlife, and hands-on education, are set to appear on Couple's Empire, where they will share insights on building a family-centered business while raising entrepreneurial children through practical, real-world learning.Couple's Empire TV explores the unique dynamic of couples who chose to build their lives and their companies together. While most entrepreneurs separate business from their personal relationships, these couples made a different decision. They built both at the same time. Each episode reveals the real story behind the partnership. The risks they took, the sacrifices they made, and the moments when the pressure of business could have torn everything apart.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In this episode, the Budniks will explore overcoming business setbacks, creating a family legacy through hard work, homeschooling, and teaching their children practical skills, creativity, and entrepreneurship from an early age.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Couple's Empire continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.“Everyone gets knocked down, but some choose to lay there, but you’ve got to get back up and keep going,” said Budnik.Ethan and Kendall's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/ethan-budnik

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