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Simple assault/VSP-BCI A-Troop East

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4008023

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker                         

STATION:  BCI A-Troop East                    

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/26/26 at 1546 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: simple assault

 

ACCUSED:  Christopher Sargent                                             

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

 

VICTIM: Tristan Garcia

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/26/26, while both Christopher Sargent and Tristan Garcia were housed at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, in St Johnsbury, Sargent punched Garcia multiple times, causing minor injuries to include bruises and a laceration to Garcia's head which caused bleeding. Sargent was cited into the Caledonia County Court on 8/31/26 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/26 at 0830 hours        

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION:   n/a  

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

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Simple assault/VSP-BCI A-Troop East

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