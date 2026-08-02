Simple assault/VSP-BCI A-Troop East
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4008023
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det
SGT Lyle
Decker
STATION: BCI A-Troop
East
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/26/26 at 1546
hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast
Regional Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: simple assault
ACCUSED: Christopher
Sargent
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Waterford, VT
VICTIM: Tristan Garcia
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St
Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/26/26, while both
Christopher Sargent and Tristan Garcia were housed at the Northeast Regional
Correctional Facility, in St Johnsbury, Sargent punched Garcia multiple times,
causing minor injuries to include bruises and a laceration to Garcia's head
which caused bleeding. Sargent was cited into the Caledonia County Court on
8/31/26 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/26 at
0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED -
LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court
date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the
criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective
Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of
Criminal Investigations
Troop A
East
VSP-St.
Johnsbury Barracks
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