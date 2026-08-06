Rutland Barracks / Recklessly Endangering Another Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4005754
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Highbarger
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/30/2026 at 1508 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Howland Farm Rd, Mount Holly, VT
VIOLATION: Recklessly Endangering Another Person
ACCUSED: Barry Gagner
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, VT
VICTIM: Yazid Najim
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/10/2026, the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks received a report that a FedEx driver reported on a prior date someone had discharged a firearm at their truck while they were out on their delivery route. After thoroughly investigating the incident, it was determined that Barry Gagner had fired his shotgun over the FedEx truck driven by Yazid Najim. On 08/05/2026, Gagner was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/31/2026 at 1000 hours to answer the charge of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2026 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVALIABLE
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