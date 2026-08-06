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Rutland Barracks / Recklessly Endangering Another Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B4005754

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Highbarger                            

STATION: Rutland Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 04/30/2026 at 1508 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Howland Farm Rd, Mount Holly, VT

VIOLATION: Recklessly Endangering Another Person

 

ACCUSED: Barry Gagner                                              

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, VT

 

VICTIM: Yazid Najim

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/10/2026, the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks received a report that a FedEx driver reported on a prior date someone had discharged a firearm at their truck while they were out on their delivery route. After thoroughly investigating the incident, it was determined that Barry Gagner had fired his shotgun over the FedEx truck driven by Yazid Najim. On 08/05/2026, Gagner was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/31/2026 at 1000 hours to answer the charge of Recklessly Endangering Another Person. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2026 @ 1000 hours            

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVALIABLE

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Rutland Barracks / Recklessly Endangering Another Person

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