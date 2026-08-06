Rutland Barracks / Recklessly Endangering Another Person

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B4005754 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Highbarger STATION: Rutland Barracks CONTACT#: 802-773-9101 DATE/TIME: 04/30/2026 at 1508 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Howland Farm Rd, Mount Holly, VT VIOLATION: Recklessly Endangering Another Person ACCUSED: Barry Gagner AGE: 68 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, VT VICTIM: Yazid Najim AGE: 26 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/10/2026, the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks received a report that a FedEx driver reported on a prior date someone had discharged a firearm at their truck while they were out on their delivery route. After thoroughly investigating the incident, it was determined that Barry Gagner had fired his shotgun over the FedEx truck driven by Yazid Najim. On 08/05/2026, Gagner was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/31/2026 at 1000 hours to answer the charge of Recklessly Endangering Another Person. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2026 @ 1000 hours COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT AVALIABLE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.