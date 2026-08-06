Westminster Barracks / Multiple Charges and Arrests
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1006940
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/05/2026 – 1:37 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, Vernon, VT
ACCUSED: Melvin M. Harris
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, MA
VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs
ACCUSED: Tiara L. Trinkler
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, MA
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Resisting Arrest
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/05/2026 at approximately 1:37 PM, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 in the town of Vernon (Windham county), VT after observing a motor vehicle violation. Through investigation, it was determined that the operator, Melvin M. Harris (49), was driving under the influence of drugs. A passenger in the vehicle, Tiara L. Trinkler (33) was found to be in possession of cocaine and resisted arrest. Both Harris and Trinkler were placed under arrest and was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Both subjects were issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 10/20/2026 at 8:30 AM for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2026 – 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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