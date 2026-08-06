Westminster Barracks / Multiple Charges and Arrests

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1006940

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2026 – 1:37 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, Vernon, VT

ACCUSED: Melvin M. Harris

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, MA

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

ACCUSED: Tiara L. Trinkler

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, MA

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Resisting Arrest

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/05/2026 at approximately 1:37 PM, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 in the town of Vernon (Windham county), VT after observing a motor vehicle violation. Through investigation, it was determined that the operator, Melvin M. Harris (49), was driving under the influence of drugs. A passenger in the vehicle, Tiara L. Trinkler (33) was found to be in possession of cocaine and resisted arrest. Both Harris and Trinkler were placed under arrest and was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Both subjects were issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 10/20/2026 at 8:30 AM for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2026 – 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.