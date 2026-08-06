Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 483,953 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Multiple Charges and Arrests

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B1006940

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2026 – 1:37 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, Vernon, VT

 

ACCUSED: Melvin M. Harris

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, MA

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Tiara L. Trinkler

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, MA

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Resisting Arrest

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/05/2026 at approximately 1:37 PM, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 in the town of Vernon (Windham county), VT after observing a motor vehicle violation. Through investigation, it was determined that the operator, Melvin M. Harris (49), was driving under the influence of drugs. A passenger in the vehicle, Tiara L. Trinkler (33) was found to be in possession of cocaine and resisted arrest. Both Harris and Trinkler were placed under arrest and was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Both subjects were issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 10/20/2026 at 8:30 AM for the aforementioned charges.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2026 – 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Multiple Charges and Arrests

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.