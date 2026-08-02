Spokane County Commissioners Declare “State of Emergency”

This evening the Spokane County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting that included representation from all levels of government, to approve the declaration of a State of Emergency in Spokane County. The resolution passed unanimously and will grant additional authority to the County Sheriff and Deputy Director of Emergency Management to bypass the usual protocols for purchasing emergency equipment and supplies.

Board Chair Mary Brooks, expressed her appreciation for the hundreds of first responders working to contain the Old Trails, Fairview and Meadowview fires. “My heart goes out to those who have been affected by these devastating fires and my prayers are with the first responders who will continue working through the night and into tomorrow,” she said.

Chair Brooks was joined by her fellow County Commissioners: Chris Jordan, Josh Kerns, Amber Waldref, and Al French. Each shared their concern for those forced to evacuate their homes and conveyed their gratitude to the fire fighters and other first responders.

The County Commissioners were joined by 5th District Congressman Michael Baumgartner, Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown, Council President Betsy Wilkerson, Sheriff John Nowels, Emergency Management Deputy Director Chandra Fox, representatives from the offices of Senator Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and Avita Utilities.