Northside Family Aquatics Facility Public Swim Closure Update For Saturday, August 1, 2026

Today Avista Utilities announced the potential for Public Safety Power Shutoffs on Saturday, August 1st in response to weather conditions and high fire risk. The potentially affected areas include Spokane County’s Northside Family Aquatics Facility at Bidwell Park (801 E. Handy Road, Colbert). In consideration that a Public Safety Power Shutoff would mean closing the aquatic facility, Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf has decided to cancel the 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Public Swim Session as a precaution.

Cancellation will allow staff to pre-emptively shut down the facility's pump, filtration equipment, and other mechanical systems to reduce potential damage that may occur from an abrupt power outage and help reduce the time needed to bring these systems and water quality back online when power is restored.

At this time, it is unknown how long the a potential outage will last and whether operations will be impacted on Sunday and/or Monday, August 2 and 3.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the safety of our guests and the protection of our facility.

For the latest information please monitor the Avista - Outage Map