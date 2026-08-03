Susannah Twitty Graham Miller

New play announced about 1776 American shero, Susannah Twitty supported by five new additions to the Schafer Gallery of Art.

Hispanics, Spanish, and LATAM warriors, as well as sheroes, blacks, and native americans fought and died across the American Revolutionary War.” — Martin CJ Mongiello

GROVER, NC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Revolutionary War Living History Center ™ and United States Presidential Service CenterUNVEIL NEW SUSANNAH TWITTY PLAY AND FIVE SCHAFER GALLERY ADDITIONSFOR RELEASE AUGUST 3, 2026 — EMBARGO IN EFFECTJuly 31, 2026 — The American Revolutionary War Living History Center™, working with the United States Presidential Service Center, announced a new historical stage play by Martin CJ Mongiello centered on the frontier courage of Susannah “Susan” Twitty. The organizations also unveiled five additions to the Schafer Gallery of Southern Revolutionary War Heroes and Sheroes. Each figure will appear as a speaking character in the play, turning the stage into a living gallery.Twitty is remembered for her actions during the September 1780 Loyalist attack on Graham’s Fort in present-day Grover, North Carolina. Traditional accounts describe her pushing her brother from an attacker’s line of fire, urging the defenders to return fire, and retrieving the fallen attacker’s firearm and ammunition amid combat. She is also remembered regionally as a sharpshooter and skilled bareback rider.“Southern history was never one voice marching beneath one flag,” said Mongiello. “It was shaped by Native nations, women defending their families, Patriots and Loyalists, immigrants choosing independence, and communities carrying the cost of conflict. This play gives those histories human voices.”FIVE NEW SCHAFER GALLERY ADDITIONSColonel-Commandant William Graham. A western North Carolina militia commander, colonel of the Tryon County Regiment, and delegate to the Fifth Provincial Congress, Graham represents both military defense and North Carolina’s transformation from colony to state. His fortified home became the site of the Battle of Graham’s Fort. Brigadier General James Williams . The South Carolina militia commander was mortally wounded at the Battle of King’s Mountain. The National Park Service identifies him as the highest-ranked Patriot officer killed there. His character will address sacrifice, regional military cooperation, and the later murder of his sons Daniel and Joseph at the Hayes Station Massacre.Sally New River of the Catawba Nation. A granddaughter of King Hagler, landholder, and community leader, New River represents the authority, diplomacy, resilience, and continuing presence of Catawba women. She will speak in Catawba and English about helping preserve her nation.The Lady of Cofitachequi. The Indigenous ruler who met Hernando de Soto in 1540 broadens the story beyond the Revolution. Her appearance reminds audiences that Southern history began with sovereign Native nations, established governments, trade networks, and women exercising political power centuries before the United States.Major Jorge Antonio Ferragut Mesquida. Born on Menorca and later known as George Farragut, he served the Patriot cause in the South Carolina Navy, endured British captivity, fought at Cowpens and Wilmington, and attained the rank of major in North Carolina cavalry. His character represents the Spanish, Hispanic, LATAM, and international contributions to American independence.“We are not replacing one version of history with another,” Mongiello said. “We are opening the doors and allowing more of the people who were actually here to enter the room. The South was never a single color, nationality, ancestry, tribe, gender, or point of view.”CONTRIBUTING SPONSORSThe Scotch-Irish Victory Center™; Héroes en Combate por la Libertad Celebration Center™; The British Legion™; The Ishmael Titus Museum™; The Asians of Independence 1776 Gallery™; The Schafer Gallery™; The American Sheroes Foundation of 1776™; and the United States Presidential Culinary MuseumCasting, performance dates, gallery unveilings, educational programming, and venue information will be announced separately.ABOUT THE ORGANIZATIONSThe American Revolutionary War Living History Center™ preserves and presents the people, battles, cultures, and daily life of the American Revolution, with emphasis on the Southern Campaign and Carolina Backcountry. Visit www.arwlhc.com The United States Presidential Service Centeris a national educational, cultural, and historical organization interpreting service, leadership, diplomacy, citizenship, and sacrifice connected to the American Presidency. Visit www.uspsc.org MEDIA CONTACTOrlando Herrera Jr., Vice President of Public Affairs, United States Presidential Service Center, 301 Cleveland Avenue, Grover, NC 28073 USA | 704-937-2940

The American Revolutionary War Living History Center

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