The United Tastes of America Cooking school shares Washington's Syllabub drink for America 250 celebration

Food and drink tell stories. Our syllabub bridges gastronomy and history, letting people taste, touch, and smell Colonial America. We’re proud to be part of the nation’s 250th celebrations.” — Chef Marti Mongiello

GROVER, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United States Presidential Culinary Museum Celebrates America 250 with Launch of “ The Washington’s Famous Syllabub Drink In honor of the 250th anniversary of America's independence, the United States Presidential Culinary Museumis continuing to promote the national celebration with a unique culinary tribute: the Founding Families Syllabub, a fun, free-wheeling drink of the beloved Colonial-era libations. The celebration will be hosted by The United Tastes of America Cooking School on July 4, 2025, featuring their motto, "E Pluribus Yum!"America’s 250th anniversary is officially being marked by a year‑long series of national events, beginning Memorial Day 2025 and rocketing into July 4, 2026. With events spanning the federal government, local institutions, nonprofits, and the public, this multi-faceted celebration is meant to rekindle our country’s rich history and spirit.Syllabub, a frothy, sweet drink traditionally made with cream, sugar, and wine or brandy, has a storied past dating back to the 1500s during the reign of the Tudors, starting with King Henry VII, son of Edmund Tudor, 1st Earl of Richmond, and Lady Margaret Beaufort. It remained a favorite for more than 300 years. Long before eggnog with a dash of cinnamon became the seasonal staple, Syllabub was enjoyed year-round, both in England and in the American colonies.The drink’s popularity grew immensely in the 1700s, despite sugar being heavily taxed and politically controversial for British colonists. In America, even amidst this taxation tension, Syllabub became a fashionable indulgence. By the time of the American Revolution, it had become a signature at social gatherings, particularly among Founding Fathers and First Lady Dolley Madison, who famously served it at White House receptions.Syllabub wasn’t just a drink—it was an experience. It had its own glassware, utensils, and preparation techniques designed to create the perfect whipped froth on top. Initially served in clay mugs, its visual appeal led to the development of clear glass vessels, which triggered a consumer revolution marked by intense purchasing. Middle-class households began purchasing specialty Syllabub sets, and merchants advertised entire fancy collections in their shops. During the Revolutionary War, the drink remained popular, even when fine glassware was scarce. Colonists, considering themselves British Americans, were keen to keep pace with fashion trends from the United Kingdom, ranging from food and drink to décor and dress. Owning Syllabub glassware was as much about identity as it was about indulgence.Today, the United States Presidential Culinary Museumis proud to revive this historic beverage with an authentic, verified recipe from George and Martha Washington. Syllabub was famously served at the Washington Mount Vernon estate, Jefferson’s Monticello, and Madison’s Montpelier, according to historical records, and is featured there today as well as at Williamsburg, The American Revolutionary War Living History Center, and Old Salem Village.Event Highlights:- Launch reception on July 4, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the Museum’s Presidential Dining Room- Syllabub tasting stations, menu pairings, and live culinary demonstrations, including non-alcoholic versions and how to create those- Historical talk series, “Sips from the Past: Colonial Drinks & Diplomacy” streamed on the PRESENTS™ Network via YouTube, LinkedIn LIVE, Instagram, TWITCH, and FacebookFormer White House Master Chef Marti Mongiello, with his wife, Executive Chef Stormy Mongiello, Museum President, and Tournant Chef Barry Mongiello, note: “Food—and drink—tell stories. Our syllabub bridges gastronomy and history, allowing people to taste, touch, and smell the essence of Colonial America. We’re proud to be part of the nation’s 250th celebrations.”About the United States Presidential Culinary MuseumLocated in Grover, NC, the town is named after President Grover Cleveland and is situated in Cleveland County, NC. It’s dedicated to preserving and sharing the culinary traditions of America’s presidents, first ladies, and their families. Through exhibitions, TV appearances, keynote speeches, White House replica luncheons and dinners, recipes, and tastings, it explores how food and drink reflect cultural and historical moments. Marti and Stormy Mongiello serve as the leading chefs, and both are disabled veterans with a combined 36 years of military service.Media Contact:Master Chef Marti Mongiello, MBA, MA, MCFEThe United States Presidential Culinary MuseumThe US Presidential Service Center301 Cleveland Ave, Grover, NC 28073 www.uspcm.org and www.uspsc.org 📞 (704) 937-2940✉️ ceo@uspsc.orgHistoric Recipe: Washington Family SyllabubFrom the Kitchen of President George and Martha Washington. Perfected by Executive Chef to the Washingtons, Hercules Posey, who later ran away from being a slave.Ingredients:- 1 Quart of heavy cream- 1 Cup of white wine- 6 Tablespoons white sugar- 1 whole nutmeg (grated) or ground nutmeg- 2 Tablespoons of rose water (can be bought or made with hot water and rose petals)- Zest of 1/2 lemon- Sprig of Rosemary- Salt (a pinch)Instructions from the manuscripts given by Francis Parke Custis to Martha Washington: Scald the cream together with the nutmeg, cut in quarters. Remove from the fire and when cool, pour in a glass jar. Let stand overnight. Mix the white wine, rose water, sugar, and a pinch of salt. Pour the cream over this and lay in the rosemary and lemon peel. Let stand for five or six hours until the curds form.The modern method: Pour the cream into a bowl and beat it with a whisk or electric mixer until soft peaks form. Add sugar, lemon zest, salt, rose water, nutmeg, and beat briefly. Pour in the wine (experiment with sweet or dry wines, etc.) and mix. Then, pour into glasses and place them in the refrigerator overnight to separate into cool layers. Decorate with more lemon zest and the sprigs of Rosemary. All types of other decorations can be fantasized about and made as well as adding even more whipped cream on top with grated nutmeg.###

