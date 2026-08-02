Registration Opens for the 2026 EOD Memorial Workout 'EOD 345'

The EOD Memorial Wall, NAVSCOLEOD, Niceville, FL

Worldwide fitness and fundraising campaign aim to raise $100,000 while honoring the 345 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Techs memorialized on the EOD Memorial Wall.

NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide fitness and fundraising campaign aim to raise $100,000 while honoring the 345 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians memorialized on the EOD Memorial Wall.(August 3, 2026) — The EOD Warrior Foundation launched the 2026 EOD Memorial Workout "EOD 345," opening registration for its annual worldwide fitness and fundraising campaign honoring the 345 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians memorialized on the EOD Memorial Wall.The Foundation hopes to raise $100,000 through this year's campaign to expand programs and services that provide financial assistance, scholarships, health and wellness initiatives, family support, and recovery opportunities for EOD Warriors and their Families.Participants may complete the challenge anytime from August through December, individually or as a team, from virtually anywhere in the world. New this year, participants may choose between the traditional gym workout or a new at-home workout, making participation more accessible than ever before.The EOD Memorial Wall stands as a lasting tribute to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians who gave their lives in service to our nation. Through EOD 345, participants transform remembrance into action, honoring those who came before while helping strengthen the future of the EOD Community."Every one of the 345 names on the EOD Memorial Wall represents a life of service and sacrifice," said Dakota Wolosewicz, EOD Liaison & Memorial Care Coordinator, EOD Warrior Foundation. "EOD 345 gives people around the world an opportunity to ensure those names are never forgotten while directly supporting EOD Warriors and their families. Every registration, every workout completed, and every dollar raised carries that mission forward."Participants are encouraged to create individual or team fundraising pages, helping expand the campaign's impact and move the Foundation closer to its $100,000 fundraising goal.Those who aren't able to participate in the workout can still make a meaningful difference by donating. Every gift, regardless of size, helps provide critical support and resources for EOD Warriors and their families.Whether you're an EOD Warrior, family member, supporter, or simply someone looking for a meaningful way to honor our nation's fallen heroes, EOD 345 offers an opportunity to turn remembrance into action.Registration is now open.To register, create a fundraising page, donate, or learn more, visit: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/345memorialworkout2026/

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