EOD Warrior Foundation to Host Washington, D.C. Luncheon During Annual EOD Day on the Hill
Three distinguished military leaders headline the EOD Warrior Foundation's annual Washington, D.C. Luncheon during EOD Day on the Hill.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EOD Warrior Foundation will host its annual Washington, D.C. Luncheon
on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, bringing together members of the Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal
(EOD) community, military leaders and supporters to honor those who serve in one of the military's most
demanding career fields and the families who stand beside them.
Held during the annual EOD Day on the Hill, the luncheon complements a day of advocacy hosted by the
Congressional EOD Caucus. EOD Day on the Hill provides members of the EOD Community the
opportunity to meet with policymakers, strengthen advocacy efforts and highlight the critical work
performed by EOD Technicians every day. Together, the day's events celebrate the Joint Service EOD
Community while increasing awareness of the vital mission performed by EOD Technicians and the
importance of supporting them and their families.
The EOD Warrior Foundation is proud to stand alongside the Joint Service EOD Community during this
important day of advocacy, helping amplify the voices of EOD Technicians and their families while
advancing awareness of the unique challenges they face.
Guests will hear from three accomplished leaders whose careers exemplify service, leadership and
dedication:
• 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force (Ret.) JoAnne Bass, President, The Bass Group
LLC
• Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.) Linda Cox, Retired Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal
Technician
• Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.) Phyllis Wilson, President of the Women in Military Service for
America Memorial Foundation
Representing decades of military leadership and service, these accomplished women will share their
experiences, perspectives and insights on leadership, resilience and the enduring importance of supporting
those who answer our nation's call to serve.
"The Washington, D.C. Luncheon is a meaningful opportunity to bring together the EOD Community and
those who champion our mission," said Jerry Shelton, Executive Director of the EOD Warrior
Foundation. "As EOD professionals from across the services gather for EOD Day on the Hill, we have the
opportunity to celebrate their service, share their stories and remind others that supporting EOD Warriors
and their families is a commitment that extends well beyond their time in uniform."
The luncheon also provides an opportunity for attendees to strengthen relationships across the Joint
Service EOD Community while learning how the EOD Warrior Foundation continues to provide critical
support and resources for EOD Technicians and their families throughout every stage of life.
Registration Information
Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: Army Navy Club
901 17th Street NW
Washington, DC 20006
Registration: Advance registration is required. Purchase tickets at:
http://weblink.donorperfect.com/2026DCLuncheon
For more information about the EOD Warrior Foundation and its programs, visit www.eod-wf.org.
About the EOD Warrior Foundation
Headquartered in Niceville, Florida, the EOD Warrior Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to
improving the quality of life for members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal community by providing
financial assistance, family support, scholarships, wellness programs and resources for active duty,
veteran and retired EOD Technicians and their families. The Foundation remains committed to ensuring
that no member of the EOD Community walks alone.
Ashlee Steinhart
EOD Warrior Foundation
+1 850-729-2336
email us here
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