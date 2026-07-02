EOD Warrior Foundation to Host Washington, D.C. Luncheon During Annual EOD Day on the Hill

EOD Warrior Foundation

Three distinguished military leaders headline the EOD Warrior Foundation's annual Washington, D.C. Luncheon during EOD Day on the Hill.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EOD Warrior Foundation will host its annual Washington, D.C. Luncheonon Tuesday, July 14, 2026, bringing together members of the Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal(EOD) community, military leaders and supporters to honor those who serve in one of the military's mostdemanding career fields and the families who stand beside them.Held during the annual EOD Day on the Hill, the luncheon complements a day of advocacy hosted by theCongressional EOD Caucus. EOD Day on the Hill provides members of the EOD Community theopportunity to meet with policymakers, strengthen advocacy efforts and highlight the critical workperformed by EOD Technicians every day. Together, the day's events celebrate the Joint Service EODCommunity while increasing awareness of the vital mission performed by EOD Technicians and theimportance of supporting them and their families.The EOD Warrior Foundation is proud to stand alongside the Joint Service EOD Community during thisimportant day of advocacy, helping amplify the voices of EOD Technicians and their families whileadvancing awareness of the unique challenges they face.Guests will hear from three accomplished leaders whose careers exemplify service, leadership anddedication:• 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force (Ret.) JoAnne Bass, President, The Bass GroupLLC• Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.) Linda Cox, Retired Master Explosive Ordnance DisposalTechnician• Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.) Phyllis Wilson, President of the Women in Military Service forAmerica Memorial FoundationRepresenting decades of military leadership and service, these accomplished women will share theirexperiences, perspectives and insights on leadership, resilience and the enduring importance of supportingthose who answer our nation's call to serve."The Washington, D.C. Luncheon is a meaningful opportunity to bring together the EOD Community andthose who champion our mission," said Jerry Shelton, Executive Director of the EOD WarriorFoundation. "As EOD professionals from across the services gather for EOD Day on the Hill, we have theopportunity to celebrate their service, share their stories and remind others that supporting EOD Warriorsand their families is a commitment that extends well beyond their time in uniform."The luncheon also provides an opportunity for attendees to strengthen relationships across the JointService EOD Community while learning how the EOD Warrior Foundation continues to provide criticalsupport and resources for EOD Technicians and their families throughout every stage of life.Registration InformationDate: Tuesday, July 14, 2026Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.Location: Army Navy Club901 17th Street NWWashington, DC 20006Registration: Advance registration is required. Purchase tickets at:For more information about the EOD Warrior Foundation and its programs, visit www.eod-wf.org About the EOD Warrior FoundationHeadquartered in Niceville, Florida, the EOD Warrior Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated toimproving the quality of life for members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal community by providingfinancial assistance, family support, scholarships, wellness programs and resources for active duty,veteran and retired EOD Technicians and their families. The Foundation remains committed to ensuringthat no member of the EOD Community walks alone.

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