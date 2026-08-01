Red Flag Warning issued as Grasshopper Fire reaches 26,306 acres

Firefighters are bracing for a shift in weather today as the lightning-caused Grasshopper Fire grew to 26,306 acres. While crews have established long stretches of control lines, the fire remains at 0 percent containment.

Weather and Hazards: A Red Flag Warning is in effect today from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.. A dry weather system is expected to bring strong west winds, which could cause the fire to spread rapidly. Fire officials are urging personnel to remain extra cautious and aware of their surroundings as conditions change throughout the day.

Current Operations: Despite intense winds on Friday, firefighters successfully slowed the fire's spread toward the Flag Point lookout. Today’s priorities include:

South: Crews are focused on mop up efforts, extinguishing lingering heat and securing the perimeter, along Roads 4810 and 4811 and the Highland Ditch area.

Crews are focused on mop up efforts, extinguishing lingering heat and securing the perimeter, along Roads 4810 and 4811 and the Highland Ditch area. Tygh Creek: Firefighters are continuing to strengthen control lines in this area.

Firefighters are continuing to strengthen control lines in this area. North: Teams are working on contingency lines along Roads 2720 and 2730 to prepare for potential planned burn operations, where crews intentionally set small fires to remove fuel ahead of the main blaze.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal continues to support the incident with five task forces. These teams, along with resources from Utah, spent Friday triaging and preparing homes within the fire perimeter. Today, they are continuing this work in the northeast area of the fire and within the community of Friend.

Evacuations and Shelters: Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notices remain in effect for several areas. Residents can check their specific status on the Wasco County evacuation map.

A Red Cross shelter is operating at South Wasco County High School (699 4th St., Maupin). Additional space for those displaced is available at the Sherman County Fairgrounds.

Closures and Restrictions

Mt. Hood National Forest: A large area of the forest is closed to the public.

A large area of the forest is closed to the public. Campfire Ban: A full campfire ban is in effect for the Mt. Hood National Forest.

A full campfire ban is in effect for the Mt. Hood National Forest. Drones: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place. Unauthorized drone flights will force all firefighting aircraft to stop flying immediately.

Total personnel assigned to the fire has increased to 732. For the latest air quality information, visit airnow.gov.