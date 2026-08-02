Crews defend community of Friend as Grasshopper Fire grows to 30,729 acres

Firefighters faced a difficult Saturday as the lightning-caused Grasshopper Fire grew to 30,729 acres and destroyed the historic Flag Point Lookout. Despite these challenges, crews successfully contained a 400-acre spot fire northeast of the main perimeter and held lines along the southern edge during high winds.

The fire remains at 0% containment with 854 personnel assigned to the incident.

Late Saturday, the fire crossed Forest Road 27, prompting the deployment of two structural task forces from The Dalles. These teams worked overnight with wildland crews to secure the area and protect the community of Friend.

Today’s priorities include:

Northeast: Crews are building control lines around a "slopover" (where the fire crossed a barrier) near Tygh Creek .

Crews are building control lines around a "slopover" (where the fire crossed a barrier) near . North: Firefighters are strengthening backup lines to prepare for strong east winds expected early next week.

Firefighters are strengthening backup lines to prepare for strong east winds expected early next week. South: Teams are focused on "mop up"—extinguishing remaining heat—to secure established lines.

Teams are focused on "mop up"—extinguishing remaining heat—to secure established lines. East: Structural task forces are continuing to triage and prepare homes for protection.

Weather and Air Quality: Firefighters expect a brief break this morning with cooler temperatures and lighter winds. However, gusty northwest winds are forecast to return this afternoon. Looking ahead, an east wind event is expected to begin Monday morning, which could increase fire activity.

Smoke continues to impact the region. Residents can monitor current conditions at fire.airnow.gov.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notices remain in place for parts of Wasco County.

Evacuation Map: Residents should check their status at perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or .

Residents should check their status at . Human Shelter: South Wasco County High School (699 4th St., Maupin, OR).

(699 4th St., Maupin, OR). Animal Shelter: Large animals can be taken to the Sherman County Fairgrounds (66147 Lone Rock Road, Moro, OR).

Closures and Restrictions