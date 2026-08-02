Firefighters hold Second Flat fire during windstorm; containment reaches 20%

Firefighters successfully kept the Second Flat fire from spreading Saturday despite strong winds and very dry conditions. As of Sunday morning, the lightning-caused fire has burned 105,194 acres and is 20% contained.

Fire crews report that the southern edge of the fire near Burns and Hines stayed secure throughout the recent windstorm. On Sunday, the main goal for the 379 personnel assigned to the blaze is to keep the flames south of Red Hill while protecting homes and critical infrastructure.

On the west side of the fire, crews are digging new paths in the dirt to act as barriers and making existing bulldozer lines stronger. Along Lone Pine Road and in the northeast area, firefighters are patrolling the fire's edge to find and put out small, hidden "pockets of heat" to prevent the fire from growing again.

Airplanes and helicopters are also supporting ground teams by dropping water to cool down hot spots near towns. Because the fire held steady on Saturday, some aircraft were able to briefly assist with the nearby Coleman Creek fire while remaining ready to return if needed.

Weather and Smoke: Fire officials warn that "near-critical" fire weather will continue through Sunday. While temperatures will be cooler, the air remains very dry, and wind gusts could reach between 25 and 30 mph.

Smoke in the Burns area is expected to clear out slightly this afternoon. However, smoke will likely return in the evening as the wind patterns change. Residents are encouraged to monitor local air quality forecasts.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal continues to provide five special teams, known as structural task forces, to protect buildings and houses. These teams are working both day and night shifts. They were mobilized after Governor Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for this fire on July 26.

Evacuations and Safety Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect. Residents can view an interactive map of the affected areas through Genasys Protect.

Official updates are available on the 2026 Burns Basin Fires and Harney County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages. For fire information, the public can call 541-970-7130 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m..