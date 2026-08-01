Workshop Explores Local Solutions to Septic Tank Issues

On May 5, 2026, the Septic Think Tank workshop was held in Columbia, S.C. Organized by Mount Pleasant Waterworks and a host of partners, the event highlighted local-level septic management strategies in South Carolina that protect public- and environmental-health.

Over 100 participants included community leaders, researchers, agency staff, utilities, and septic professionals from across the state to share ideas and collaborate on management- and water-quality solutions. The Septic Think Tank featured current research, regulations, and successful management programs.

Partners of the event were the Consortium; Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service; S.C. Department of Environmental Services; ACE Basin National Estuarine Research Reserve; S.C. Rural Water Association; and the Pee Dee, Waccamaw, and Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester regional councils of government. For more information about this and future Septic Think Tank workshops, contact Brooke Saari, Coastal Environmental Quality and Extension Services specialist, at (843) 953-6406.