Workshop Explores Local Solutions to Septic Tank Issues
On May 5, 2026, the Septic Think Tank workshop was held in Columbia, S.C. Organized by Mount Pleasant Waterworks and a host of partners, the event highlighted local-level septic management strategies in South Carolina that protect public- and environmental-health.
Over 100 participants included community leaders, researchers, agency staff, utilities, and septic professionals from across the state to share ideas and collaborate on management- and water-quality solutions. The Septic Think Tank featured current research, regulations, and successful management programs.
Partners of the event were the Consortium; Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service; S.C. Department of Environmental Services; ACE Basin National Estuarine Research Reserve; S.C. Rural Water Association; and the Pee Dee, Waccamaw, and Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester regional councils of government. For more information about this and future Septic Think Tank workshops, contact Brooke Saari, Coastal Environmental Quality and Extension Services specialist, at (843) 953-6406.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.