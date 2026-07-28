Eight Graduate from Commercial Seafood Apprenticeship Program

On May 29, 2026, eight individuals graduated from the Consortium’s Commercial Seafood Apprenticeship Program (CSAP). The apprentices are AMSEA Safety Drill Conductor certified, CPR/First Aid certified, and completed over 120 hours of classroom and on-the-job training in safety, seamanship, and navigation; boat and gear operation and maintenance; fisheries science, management, and engagement; and seafood business operations.

The apprentices were connected with industry experts who provided essential knowledge and skills needed to start a career in commercial fishing or mariculture to support sustainable seafood production and working waterfronts. Based in McClellanville, S.C., the program is designed in partnership with Clemson University and offered by the Consortium in collaboration with commercial fishing operations and mariculture growers from across South Carolina.

CSAP is funded by the NOAA National Sea Grant Office and the USDA Rural Business Development Grant Program, with additional support provided by the S.C. Farm Bureau, S.C. Department of Agriculture, and S.C. Agricultural Society.

Visit the CSAP website or contact Andrew McMains, Marine Fisheries Extension specialist, for more information.