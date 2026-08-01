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Election Audit Scheduled for August 6th

Public Notice: Election Audit Scheduled for August 6

The audit is a routine procedure designed to verify the accuracy of election results and ensure that all election processes were conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The public can be assured that maintaining the integrity, security, and accuracy of elections remains a top priority. Information regarding the audit findings will be made available following the completion of the review.

Thank you for your continued trust and engagement.

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Election Audit Scheduled for August 6th

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