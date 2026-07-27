Voting Info
🗳️ Election Day is Tuesday, August 4! 🗳️
Don't wait until Election Day if you'd like to vote early!
Early Voting at the Atchison County Courthouse ✅ Monday, Wednesday, & Friday (July 27, 29, and 31): 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
✅ Tuesday & Thursday (July 28 and 29): 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Satellite Early Voting 📍 Cummings Christian Church
📅 Thursday
⏰ 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Election Day Polling Locations (August 4) 📍 Memorial Hall
📍 Atchison County Community High School (ACCHS)
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
If voting at ACCHS, the shortest access to the polling location is from the north side of the building. Access is also available from the south-side circle drive.
♿ Please help keep voting accessible for everyone by parking in handicapped spaces only if you are authorized to do so.
Make a plan to vote and let your voice be heard! ✔️
#AtchisonCounty #Election2026 #VoteAugust4 #YourVoteMatters #EarlyVotingAvailable
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