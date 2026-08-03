ClearValue Consulting integrates Restb.ai Complexity Assessment into its Acuity platform

Don Juhl, CEO of ClearValue Consulting. Tony Pistilli is President, Valuations at Restb.ai.

ClearValue integrates Restb.ai’s AI-powered Complexity Assessment into Acuity to help lenders and AMCs identify complex properties earlier.

The ability to identify complex properties earlier gives lenders and AMCs another layer of objective information before an assignment is made.” — Don Juhl, CEO of ClearValue Consulting

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearValue Consulting and Restb.ai today announced the integration of Restb.ai’s AI-powered Complexity Assessment into ClearValue’s Acuity platform, helping mortgage lenders and appraisal management companies identify potentially complex properties earlier in the appraisal process.

The new integration deploys Restb.ai’s computer vision and property intelligence to provide objective, property-level insights when an appraisal assignment is created. This helps mortgage lenders and AMCs determine which assignments may require an appraiser with additional experience, specialized knowledge or specific licensing.

“Our clients will be able to improve their workflow efficiency and make more informed appraisal assignment decisions with this new integration of one of the most powerful and proven AI technologies for valuation,” said Don Juhl, CEO of ClearValue Consulting. “The ability to identify complex properties earlier gives lenders and AMCs another layer of objective information before an assignment is made.”

The integration also gives ClearValue clients structured insights that can support quality control, risk management and more consistent assignment practices. Lenders and AMCs can use the information to evaluate complexity trends across markets, loan programs, clients and geographic regions.

““ClearValue’s integration of computer vision earlier in the appraisal process marks an important step in appraisal modernization while keeping the appraiser at the center of the process,” said Tony Pistilli, president of valuations at Restb.ai. “By identifying the potential complexity of an assignment earlier, lenders and AMCs can select an appraiser with the right experience and expertise from the outset, helping reduce delays and remove friction from the process.”

Restb.ai’s computer vision technology analyzes property photos to identify characteristics and other visual information that can support appraisal and valuation workflows. The company’s solutions are used by lenders, appraisal technology providers, appraisal management companies and other real estate organizations.

About ClearValue Consulting

ClearValue Consulting enables lenders, appraisal management companies (AMCs), and loan servicers to improve productivity through a shared network of technology, service and data resources. With more than a decade of experience building information systems for the appraisal management industry, ClearValue develops technology designed to streamline processes, reduce turnaround times and minimize rework. For more information, visit discoverclearvalue.com.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai, owned by Clear Capital, is the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate with over 10 years of experience providing image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators, reaching more than 1 million real estate agents. Its advanced technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale, empowering real estate companies with relevant, actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai processes more than 2 billion property photos monthly that help clients turn visual data into structured, decision-ready intelligence. Learn more at Restb.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.