Hive MLS named Top Real Estate Innovation Award Finalist

Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS

Hive MLS is a finalist for a 2026 Inman Innovator Award, placing it alongside some of the nation’s largest and most respected real estate organizations.

Innovation is not a separate project at Hive. It runs through everything we do. ” — Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive MLS has been named a finalist for a 2026 Inman Innovator Award, considered one of real estate’s most prized honors.

Hive MLS joins several of the industry’s largest and most respected organizations competing for recognition in the MLS, Association or Industry Organization category that includes Bright MLS, Florida Realtors, MRED, NorthstarMLS, and Stellar MLS.

The Inman Innovator Awards recognizes companies and organizations with a demonstrated record of improving how real estate works. Winners will be announced on July 28 during Inman Connect San Diego.

“Recognition like this belongs to our entire team,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. “Innovation is not a separate project at Hive. It runs through everything we do and is a thread that connects our three Cs: collaboration, connectivity and community. Our team is always looking for better, sometimes thinking out-of-the-box ways to deliver more value to our brokers and their agents who depend on us every day.”

This honor follows Hive MLS being named a “BEST MLS” in all seven categories measured by the WAV Group Customer Experience Index 2026 Survey, including overall performance, customer service, training, technology, data quality, responsiveness and business generation.

Hive MLS’s broker-centric model focuses on accurate data, reliable technology, responsive service and meaningful business outcomes for its members. “That commitment,” according to Daniel, “has helped make Hive MLS one of the nation’s fastest-growing multiple listing services.”

About Hive MLS

Hive MLS is a broker-centric MLS and one of the nation’s fastest-growing, representing over 19,450 brokers and appraisers throughout the Southeast region, including more than 450 cities and towns, with operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama. It aims to empower Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes by fostering community, collaboration, and connectivity through reliable, accurate data and a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Hive MLS connects Realtors and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. Learn more at HiveMLS.com.



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