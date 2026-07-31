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Glen Dunzweiler Creates Solo Show #IGetHitByCars

Driving is not a video game, no matter the technology.

Life Lessons from 'The Street'!

Driving isn't a video game, no matter the technology.

You can ride a motorcycle OR have people who love you. You can't have both.”
— Glen Dunzweiler

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Dunzweiler has been hit by distracted drivers 6 times while riding a motorcycle.

His solo show #IGetHitByCars is an adventure through asphalt and humanity and is a reminder that driving isn’t a video game - no matter how good technology gets. Collisions not only hurt you but also hurt the people who care about you.

If you drive, ride, or walk on public streets; this show is for you.

The premier performance is on September 6th in Los Angeles at The Glendale Room. Visit GlenDunzweiler.com for more information.

Glen Dunzweiler
Glen Dunzweiler Productions
+1 818-696-5151
email us here
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Crashing The Glendale Room!!!

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Glen Dunzweiler Creates Solo Show #IGetHitByCars

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