Glen Dunzweiler Releases The Moralists - A Novel Thought Experiment

The Moralists are everywhere.

What happens when regular people start deciding whose life is worth living?

Has an obvious and strong moral purpose.” — Editor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thriller, suspense, and socio-political situations are born from societal conundrums surrounding poverty, crime, capitalism, homelessness, grief, depression, and the breakdown of community and family support systems. The Moralists answers a need but comes up with more questions in the process. Situations are forced to be addressed. The Moralists don't come up with THE answer. They come up with AN answer and the author invites you to see what happens. Glen Dunzweiler has created a novel about a group of people who dare to make decisions regarding other’s behavior. What if you take more from society than you give? What if people track that and they do something about it?

After years of trying to solve societal complications, filmmaker, producer and social entrepreneur Glen Dunzweiler sees that much of modern society has decided that inaction is the best action and he would like to challenge that. He has created The Moralists in order to run a social experiment.

The book has a sense of urgency and social relevance. Like any vigilante action or grass roots movement, the lack of a power structure in The Moralists makes people uneasy. The public asks, "Is this good?” Are The Moralists Guardian Angels? Are they a cult? Are they the CIA? Are they anarchy? Which makes you feel better?

An Introduction To The Moralists

