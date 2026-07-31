Honoring Fallen Fire Chief Stephen Woehrle

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on all State government buildings to be lowered on Saturday, August 1 from sunrise to sunset in honor of Fire Chief Stephen Woehrle of the Piseco Volunteer Fire Company who died in the line-of-duty on Monday July 20, 2026.

“Stephen's life of service and leadership stands as an example to those who worked with him and all who follow in his footsteps,” Governor Hochul said. “We are grateful that Stephen answered the call to serve, and extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and fellow first responders.”

In addition to his service to the Piseco Volunteer Fire Company, Chief Woehrle previously served as Chief of the Elmsford Fire Department, dedicated 48 years to the fire service, and retired as Police Sergeant from the Elmsford Police Department.