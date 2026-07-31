June 2026 Visitor Spending and Arrivals Rose Slightly

Posted on Jul 31, 2026 in News

For Immediate Release: July 31, 2026

HONOLULU—Total spending by visitors in June 2026 was $1.98 billion (measured in nominal dollars), a 0.6 percent increase from June 2025, according to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). There were 858,577 total visitors in June 2026, up slightly (+0.2%) from June 2025 (857,102 visitors). Visitors who came in June 2026 spent more on an average daily basis ($293 per person, +13.2%) than a year ago.

There were slightly more total visitors in June 2026, however their average length of stay was shorter at 7.86 days, compared to 8.86 days (-11.3%) in June 2025. The statewide average daily census¹ in June 2026 was 224,981 visitors compared to 253,252 visitors (-11.2%) in June 2025.

In June 2026, 486,117 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 0.7 percent growth from June 2025 (482,941 visitors). In June 2026, total spending by U.S. West visitors was $1.01 billion, the average daily spending was $275 per person and the average length of stay was 7.55 days. In June 2025, U.S. West visitors recorded total spending of $1.01 billion, the average daily spending was $242 per person and the average length of stay was 8.64 days.

In June 2026, there were 243,360 visitors from the U.S. East, an increase of 9.4 percent from June 2025 (222,425 visitors). In June 2026, total spending by U.S. East visitors was $698.6 million, the average daily spending was $337 per person and the average length of stay was 8.51 days. In June 2025, U.S. East visitors recorded total spending of $642.9 million, the average daily spending was $297 per person and the average length of stay was 9.75 days.

In June 2026, 54,902 visitors arrived from Japan, down 4.2 percent from June 2025 (57,288 visitors). In June 2026, total spending by Japanese visitors was $82.0 million, the average daily spending was $247 per person and the average length of stay was 6.04 days. In June 2025, Japanese visitors recorded total spending of $82.6 million, the average daily spending was $245 per person and the average length of stay was 5.88 days.

In June 2026, 12,211 visitors arrived from Canada, a 15.0 percent decrease from June 2025 (14,363 visitors). In June 2026, total spending by Canadian visitors was $26.4 million, the average daily spending was $232 per person and the average length of stay was 9.34 days. In June 2025, Canadian visitors recorded total spending of $32.3 million, the average daily spending was $229 per person and the average length of stay was 9.84 days.

There were 61,987 visitors from all other international markets in June 2026, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 78,714 visitors (-21.3%) from all other international markets in June 2025.

Air capacity to Hawaii in June 2026 (5,416 transpacific flights with 1,160,464 seats) increased compared to June 2025 (4,981 flights, +8.7% with 1,111,525 seats, +4.4%).

Year-to-Date 2026

A total of 5,037,820 visitors arrived in the first half of 2026, which was an increase of 2.5 percent from 4,917,106 visitors in the first half of 2025.

In the first half of 2026, total visitor spending was $11.64 billion, up from $10.96 billion (+6.3%) in the first half of 2025.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In June 2026, 369,628 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 116,381 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in June 2026 had been to Hawaii before (82.2%), while 17.8 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 55.5 percent of U.S. West visitors in June 2026 stayed in hotels, 13.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.4 percent stayed in timeshares, 11.7 percent stayed in rental homes and 10.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first half of 2026, there were 2,575,365 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 2,549,189 visitors (+1.0%) in the first half of 2025.

U.S. West visitors spent $5.63 billion in the first half of 2026, compared to $5.23 billion (+7.6%) in the first half of 2025. The average daily visitor spending in the first half of 2026 was $277 per person, higher than the first half of 2025 ($245 per person, +13.0%). Lodging, food and beverage, shopping, transportation and entertainment and recreation expenses all increased compared to the first half of 2025.

U.S. East: In June 2026, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the West South Central (63,105 visitors), South Atlantic (54,663 visitors) and East North Central (52,476 visitors). More than half of U.S. East visitors in June 2026 had been to Hawaii before (57.0%), while 43.0 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 58.8 percent of U.S. East visitors in June 2026 stayed in hotels, 15.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 14.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.7 percent stayed in timeshares and 8.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first half of 2026, 1,423,513 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,254,920 visitors (+13.4%) in the first half of 2025.

U.S. East visitors spent $3.90 billion in the first half of 2026, compared to $3.39 billion (+15.0%) in the first half of 2025. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2026 of $313 per person increased from the first half of 2025 ($281 per person, +11.4%). Visitors spent more on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, entertainment and recreation, and shopping compared to the first half of 2025.

Japan: Of the 54,902 visitors in June 2026, 53,920 visitors arrived on international flights and 982 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in June 2026 were repeat visitors (67.8%), while 32.2 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 78.5 percent of Japanese visitors in June 2026 stayed in hotels, 13.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 8.8 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first half of 2026, there were 339,588 visitors from Japan, compared to 319,474 visitors (+6.3%) in the first half of 2025.

Visitors from Japan spent $495.2 million in the first half of 2026, compared to $470.4 million (+5.3%) in the first half of 2025. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2026 ($247 per person) increased slightly compared to the first half of 2025 ($246 per person, +0.5%). Visitors spent more on food and beverage, but less on entertainment and recreation. Their lodging, shopping and transportation expenses were similar to the first half of 2025.

Canada: Of the 12,211 visitors in June 2026, 10,168 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 2,043 visitors came on domestic flights. Six out of ten Canadian visitors in June 2026 (61.6%) had been to Hawaii before while 38.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 43.5 percent of Canadian visitors in June 2026 stayed in hotels, 21.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 21.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 8.6 percent stayed in rental homes and 4.4 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first half of 2026, there were 209,084 visitors from Canada, compared to 226,021 visitors (-7.5%) in the first half of 2025.

Visitors from Canada spent $559.3 million in the first half of 2026, compared to $587.0 million (-4.7%) in the first half of 2025. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2026 of $224 per person was lower compared to the first half of 2025 ($228 per person, -1.5%). Visitors spent more on food and beverage, transportation and shopping but less on lodging compared to the first half of 2025.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 514,992 visitors to Oahu in June 2026 compared to 512,198 visitors (+0.5%) in June 2025. Visitor spending on Oʻahu was $934.5 million in June 2026 compared to $915.5 million (+2.1%) in June 2025. The average daily census on Oahu was 114,131 visitors in June 2026 compared to 122,314 visitors (-6.7%) in June 2025.

In the first half of 2026, there were 2,924,512 visitors to Oahu, compared to 2,880,915 visitors (+1.5%) in the first half of 2025. For the first half of 2026, total visitor spending was $5.15 billion, an increase from $4.84 billion (+6.4%) in the first half of 2025.

Maui: Two years and 10 months after the wildfires of August 8, 2023, there were 229,197 visitors to Maui in June 2026, compared to 226,981 visitors (+1.0%) in June 2025. Visitor spending rose to $516.4 million in June 2026 from $511.5 million (+1.0%) in June 2025. The average daily census on Maui was 49,596 visitors in June 2026 compared to 57,740 visitors (-14.1%) in June 2025.

In the first half of 2026, there were 1,284,580 visitors to Maui, compared to 1,268,198 visitors (+1.3%) in the first half of 2025. For the first half of 2026, total visitor spending was $3.34 billion, compared to $2.97 billion (+12.3%) in the first half of 2025.

Kauai: There were 128,883 visitors to Kauai in June 2026 compared to 135,529 visitors (-4.9%) in June 2025. Visitor spending was $270.6 million in June 2026 compared to $265.9 million (+1.8%) in June 2025. The average daily census on Kauai was 27,521 visitors in June 2026 compared to 33,639 visitors (-18.2%) in June 2025.

In the first half of 2026, there were 647,009 visitors to Kauai, compared to 707,490 visitors (-8.5%) in the first half of 2025. For the first half of 2026, total visitor spending was $1.48 billion, compared to $1.45 billion (+2.2%) in the first half of 2025.

Hawaii Island: There were 154,835 visitors to Hawaii Island in June 2026 compared to 155,217 visitors (-0.2%) in June 2025. Visitor spending of $253.8 million in June 2026 was an increase from June 2025 ($259.8 million, -2.3%). The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 33,733 visitors in June 2026 compared to 38,434 visitors (-12.2%) in June 2025.

In the first half of 2026, there were 808,881 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 884,842 visitors (-8.6%) in the first half of 2025. For the first half of 2026, total visitor spending was $1.62 billion, compared to $1.59 billion (+1.9%) in the first half of 2025.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,787 nonstop domestic flights with 989,460 seats from the continental U.S. in June 2026, compared to 4,273 flights (+12.0%) with 919,435 seats (+7.6%) in June 2025.

U.S. West: For June 2026, 4,454 scheduled flights with 901,921 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity increased from June 2025 (3,961 flights, +12.4% with 835,383 seats, +8.0%). Fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage, Denver, Long Beach and Seattle, were offset by growth in seats from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario California, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco and new service from Burbank.

U.S. East: For June 2026, 317 scheduled flights with 84,934 seats operated to Hawaiʻi from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased from June 2025 (300 flights, +5.7% with 82,117 seats, +3.4%). Fewer scheduled seats from Houston, New York JFK and discontinued service from Boston were offset by growth in seats from Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C.

International Flights

In June 2026, there were 629 nonstop flights with 171,004 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many other Pacific islands. Air capacity decreased compared to June 2025 (708 flights, -11.2% with 192,090 seats, -11.0%).

Japan: In June 2026, there were 335 scheduled flights with 94,650 seats from Japan.

Air capacity decreased compared to June 2025 (355 flights, -5.6% with 102,418 seats, -7.6%). Growth in scheduled seats from Nagoya was offset by fewer seats from Narita and discontinued service from Fukuoka.

Canada: There were 69 scheduled flights with 12,096 seats from Canada in June 2026.

Air capacity declined from June 2025 (82 flights, -15.9% with 14,118 seats, -14.3%), due to reduced service from Calgary and Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In June 2026, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,423 seats from Sydney, Australia. Air capacity decreased compared to June 2025, (67 flights, -38.8% with 18,363 seats, -37.8%), due to discontinued service from Melbourne and fewer seats from Sydney.

In June 2026, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,423 seats from Sydney, Australia. Air capacity decreased compared to June 2025, (67 flights, -38.8% with 18,363 seats, -37.8%), due to discontinued service from Melbourne and fewer seats from Sydney. New Zealand: In June 2026, there were 12 scheduled flights with 3,300 seats from Auckland, compared to 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,629 seats (-9.1%) in June 2025.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. Korea: There were 63 scheduled flights with 20,005 seats from Seoul in June 2026, compared to 82 flights (-23.2%) with 24,897 seats (-19.6%) in June 2025.

There were 63 scheduled flights with 20,005 seats from Seoul in June 2026, compared to 82 flights (-23.2%) with 24,897 seats (-19.6%) in June 2025. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei to Hawaii ended in April 2020.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in June 2026 compared to 28 flights (+7.1%) with 9,800 seats (+7.1%) in June 2025.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in June 2026 compared to 28 flights (+7.1%) with 9,800 seats (+7.1%) in June 2025. Philippines: There were 24 scheduled flights with 7,318 seats from Manila in June 2026 compared to 25 flights (-4.0%) with 7,550 seats (-3.1%) in June 2025.

There were 24 scheduled flights with 7,318 seats from Manila in June 2026 compared to 25 flights (-4.0%) with 7,550 seats (-3.1%) in June 2025. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in June 2026 compared to four flights (0.0%) with 664 seats (+2.4%) in June 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in June 2026 compared to four flights (0.0%) with 664 seats (+2.4%) in June 2025. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from the Cook Islands in June 2026 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 945 seats (-20.0%) in June 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from the Cook Islands in June 2026 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 945 seats (-20.0%) in June 2025. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in June 2026 compared to four flights (0.0%) with 664 seats (+2.4%) in June 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in June 2026 compared to four flights (0.0%) with 664 seats (+2.4%) in June 2025. Marshall Islands: There were 16 scheduled flights with 2,630 seats from Majuro in June 2026 compared to 17 flights (-5.9%) with 2,822 seats (-6.8%) in June 2025.

There were 16 scheduled flights with 2,630 seats from Majuro in June 2026 compared to 17 flights (-5.9%) with 2,822 seats (-6.8%) in June 2025. Fiji: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Nadi in June 2026 compared to five flights (0.0%) with 830 seats (+2.4%) in June 2025.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Nadi in June 2026 compared to five flights (0.0%) with 830 seats (+2.4%) in June 2025. American Samoa: There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in June 2026, the same as in June 2025.

There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in June 2026, the same as in June 2025. French Polynesia: There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Papeete in June 2026 compared to four flights (+125.0%) with 1,112 seats (+125.0%) in June 2025.

In the first half of 2026, there were 31,418 transpacific flights with 6,911,650 seats, compared to 29,476 flights (+6.6%) with 6,573,368 seats (+5.1%) in the first half of 2025.

Cruise Ship Visitors

June through August are typically slower months for out-of-state cruise ships entering Hawaii. No out-of-state cruise ships came in June 2026. There were 9,328 visitors who came by air service to board the Hawaii-homeported ship Pride of America.

In June 2025, 1,371 visitors came to the islands via three small out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,794 visitors who flew to the state to board a turnaround trip on one out-of-state cruise ship that came in late May 2025 and ended its first trip around the islands in early June. There were 9,913 visitors who came by air service to board the Pride of America.

In the first half of 2026, 93,904 visitors came to Hawaii via 47 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 2,587 visitors who flew to the state to board turnaround trips. Another 59,291 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first half of 2025, 81,871 visitors came via 45 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,794 visitors who flew to Honolulu to board a turnaround trip. Another 50,167 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

In June 2026, Hawaii tourism saw slight gains in overall visitor spending and arrivals compared to the previous year. Growth in visitor arrivals from U.S. West and U.S. East offset fewer visitors from Japan, Canada and other international markets.

June visitors generally took shorter trips, with all markets – except Japan – reporting shorter average lengths of stay compared to last June, continuing a trend that began in April 2026. In contrast, Japanese visitors stayed 2.8 percent longer than they did in June 2025. Despite challenges associated with exchange rates and rising costs, Hawaii’s core markets continue to visit the state.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the June 2026 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, State of Hawaii

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, State of Hawaii

(808) 973-9446

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (JUNE 2026P VS. JUNE 2025P) 2026P 2025P % change 2026P YTD 2025P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,975.3 1,964.2 0.6 11,643.0 10,955.6 6.3 Total by air 1,975.3 1,963.5 0.6 11,603.5 10,917.1 6.3 U.S. Total 1,709.4 1,652.0 3.5 9,532.4 8,625.2 10.5 U.S. West 1,010.8 1,009.1 0.2 5,629.6 5,231.8 7.6 U.S. East 698.6 642.9 8.7 3,902.7 3,393.3 15.0 Japan 82.0 82.6 -0.8 495.2 470.4 5.3 Canada 26.4 32.3 -18.1 559.3 587.0 -4.7 All Others 157.4 196.6 -19.9 1,016.6 1,234.5 -17.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.6 -100.0 39.5 38.6 2.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,749,429 7,597,573 -11.2 41,442,714 43,070,684 -3.8 Total by air 6,749,429 7,591,128 -11.1 41,055,142 42,700,381 -3.9 U.S. Total 5,741,537 6,342,838 -9.5 32,837,327 33,475,820 -1.9 U.S. West 3,671,203 4,174,648 -12.1 20,359,992 21,389,371 -4.8 U.S. East 2,070,334 2,168,190 -4.5 12,477,336 12,086,450 3.2 Japan 331,837 336,728 -1.5 2,002,961 1,912,197 4.7 Canada 114,013 141,317 -19.3 2,493,971 2,577,523 -3.2 All Others 562,043 770,244 -27.0 3,720,883 4,734,841 -21.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 6,445 -100.0 387,571 370,303 4.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 858,577 857,102 0.2 5,037,820 4,917,106 2.5 Total by air 858,577 855,732 0.3 4,943,916 4,835,235 2.2 U.S. Total 729,477 705,366 3.4 3,998,877 3,804,109 5.1 U.S. West 486,117 482,941 0.7 2,575,365 2,549,189 1.0 U.S. East 243,360 222,425 9.4 1,423,513 1,254,920 13.4 Japan 54,902 57,288 -4.2 339,588 319,474 6.3 Canada 12,211 14,363 -15.0 209,084 226,021 -7.5 All Others 61,987 78,714 -21.3 396,366 485,631 -18.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 1,371 -100.0 93,904 81,871 14.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 224,981 253,252 -11.2 228,965 237,960 -3.8 Total by air 224,981 253,038 -11.1 226,824 235,914 -3.9 U.S. Total 191,385 211,428 -9.5 181,422 184,949 -1.9 U.S. West 122,373 139,155 -12.1 112,486 118,173 -4.8 U.S. East 69,011 72,273 -4.5 68,936 66,776 3.2 Japan 11,061 11,224 -1.5 11,066 10,565 4.7 Canada 3,800 4,711 -19.3 13,779 14,240 -3.2 All Others 18,735 25,675 -27.0 20,557 26,159 -21.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 215 -100.0 2,141 2,046 4.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 7.86 8.86 -11.3 8.23 8.76 -6.1 Total by air 7.86 8.87 -11.4 8.30 8.83 -6.0 U.S. Total 7.87 8.99 -12.5 8.21 8.80 -6.7 U.S. West 7.55 8.64 -12.6 7.91 8.39 -5.8 U.S. East 8.51 9.75 -12.7 8.77 9.63 -9.0 Japan 6.04 5.88 2.8 5.90 5.99 -1.5 Canada 9.34 9.84 -5.1 11.93 11.40 4.6 All Others 9.07 9.79 -7.3 9.39 9.75 -3.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 4.70 NA 4.13 4.52 -8.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 292.7 258.5 13.2 280.9 254.4 10.4 Total by air 292.7 258.7 13.1 282.6 255.7 10.5 U.S. Total 297.7 260.5 14.3 290.3 257.7 12.7 U.S. West 275.3 241.7 13.9 276.5 244.6 13.0 U.S. East 337.4 296.5 13.8 312.8 280.8 11.4 Japan 247.0 245.4 0.6 247.2 246.0 0.5 Canada 231.9 228.5 1.5 224.3 227.7 -1.5 All Others 280.1 255.2 9.7 273.2 260.7 4.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 100.3 -100.0 101.9 104.2 -2.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,300.6 2,291.6 0.4 2,311.1 2,228.1 3.7 Total by air 2,300.6 2,294.6 0.3 2,347.0 2,257.8 4.0 U.S. Total 2,343.4 2,342.0 0.1 2,383.8 2,267.3 5.1 U.S. West 2,079.4 2,089.4 -0.5 2,186.0 2,052.4 6.5 U.S. East 2,870.7 2,890.5 -0.7 2,741.6 2,704.0 1.4 Japan 1,492.7 1,442.6 3.5 1,458.2 1,472.5 -1.0 Canada 2,165.1 2,248.5 -3.7 2,675.2 2,596.9 3.0 All Others 2,539.7 2,497.5 1.7 2,564.8 2,542.0 0.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 471.7 NA 420.5 471.3 -10.8

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (JUNE 2026P VS. JUNE 2025P) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2026P 2025P % change 2026P YTD 2025P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,975.3 1,964.2 0.6 11,643.0 10,955.6 6.3 Total by air 1,975.3 1,963.5 0.6 11,603.5 10,917.1 6.3 Oahu 934.5 915.5 2.1 5,150.1 4,838.6 6.4 Maui 516.4 511.5 1.0 3,339.3 2,974.5 12.3 Molokai N/A 1.7 N/A N/A 15.9 N/A Lanai N/A 9.1 N/A N/A 49.9 N/A Kauai 270.6 265.9 1.8 1,480.1 1,447.9 2.2 Hawaii Island 253.8 259.8 -2.3 1,620.2 1,590.3 1.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.6 -100.0 39.5 38.6 2.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,749,429 7,597,573 -11.2 41,442,713.6 43,070,684 -3.8 Total by air 6,749,429 7,591,128 -11.1 41,055,142.3 42,700,381 -3.9 Oahu 3,423,945 3,669,417 -6.7 20,556,443.9 20,403,014 0.8 Maui 1,487,874 1,732,212 -14.1 9,916,704.0 10,016,520 -1.0 Molokai N/A 10,865 N/A N/A 79,658 N/A Lanai N/A 16,441 N/A N/A 83,816 N/A Kauai 825,616 1,009,172 -18.2 4,602,054.5 5,266,540 -12.6 Hawaii Island 1,011,994 1,153,021 -12.2 5,937,199.3 6,850,833 -13.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 6,445 -100.0 387,571.3 370,303 4.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 858,577 857,102 0.2 5,037,820.1 4,917,106 2.5 Total by air 858,577 855,732 0.3 4,943,915.9 4,835,235 2.2 Oahu 514,992 512,198 0.5 2,924,511.6 2,880,915 1.5 Maui 229,197 226,981 1.0 1,284,579.6 1,268,198 1.3 Molokai N/A 2,180 N/A N/A 14,311 N/A Lanai N/A 4,069 N/A N/A 22,915 N/A Kauai 128,883 135,529 -4.9 647,008.8 707,490 -8.5 Hawaii Island 154,835 155,217 -0.2 808,880.9 884,842 -8.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 1,371 -100.0 93,904.2 81,871 14.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 224,981 253,252 -11.2 228,965.3 237,960 -3.8 Total by air 224,981 253,038 -11.1 226,824.0 235,914 -3.9 Oahu 114,131 122,314 -6.7 113,571.5 112,724 0.8 Maui 49,596 57,740 -14.1 54,788.4 55,340 -1.0 Molokai N/A 362 N/A N/A 440 N/A Lanai N/A 548 N/A N/A 463 N/A Kauai 27,521 33,639 -18.2 25,425.7 29,097 -12.6 Hawaii Island 33,733 38,434 -12.2 32,802.2 37,850 -13.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 215 -100.0 2,141.3 2,046 4.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 7.86 8.86 -11.3 8.2 8.76 -6.1 Total by air 7.86 8.87 -11.4 8.3 8.83 -6.0 Oahu 6.65 7.16 -7.2 7.0 7.08 -0.7 Maui 6.49 7.63 -14.9 7.7 7.90 -2.3 Molokai N/A 4.98 N/A N/A 5.57 N/A Lanai N/A 4.04 N/A N/A 3.66 N/A Kauai 6.41 7.45 -14.0 7.1 7.44 -4.4 Hawaii Island 6.54 7.43 -12.0 7.3 7.74 -5.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 4.70 NA 4.1 4.52 -8.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 292.7 258.5 13.2 280.9 254.4 10.4 Total by air 292.7 258.7 13.1 282.6 255.7 10.5 Oahu 272.9 249.5 9.4 250.5 237.2 5.6 Maui 347.1 295.3 17.5 336.7 297.0 13.4 Molokai N/A 153.3 N/A N/A 199.2 N/A Lanai N/A 555.9 N/A N/A 595.3 N/A Kauai 327.8 263.5 24.4 321.6 274.9 17.0 Hawaii Island 250.8 225.3 11.3 272.9 232.1 17.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 100.3 -100.0 101.9 104.2 -2.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,300.6 2,291.6 0.4 2,311.1 2,228.1 3.7 Total by air 2,300.6 2,294.6 0.3 2,347.0 2,257.8 4.0 Oahu 1,814.6 1,787.3 1.5 1,761.0 1,679.5 4.9 Maui 2,253.0 2,253.5 0.0 2,599.5 2,345.4 10.8 Molokai N/A 763.9 N/A N/A 1,108.7 N/A Lanai N/A 2,246.5 N/A N/A 2,177.3 N/A Kauai 2,099.7 1,962.2 7.0 2,287.5 2,046.6 11.8 Hawaii Island 1,638.9 1,673.9 -2.1 2,003.0 1,797.3 11.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 471.7 NA 420.5 471.3 -10.8

P=Preliminary data.

N/A = Due to limited data, Molokai and Lanai statistics are not available.