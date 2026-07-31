DBEDT E-newsletter – July 2026

Aloha kākou, Hawai‘i is entering a pivotal moment in its economic future. Across our islands, local businesses, community partners and state agencies are working together to build the infrastructure, policies and opportunities that will allow Hawai‘i’s economy to grow in ways that are resilient, innovative and rooted in our local communities. Recent rankings underscore the challenges we face, but they also highlight the urgency — and importance — of the work underway. This month’s newsletter shares how Hawai‘i is meeting that moment: from advancing shared use manufacturing facilities and expanding our innovation network, to new legislation that strengthens economic development, supports housing and environmental protection and grows our creative sector. We also celebrate collaborative leadership across our boards and agencies and highlight investments that enrich our communities and elevate Hawai‘i’s global brand. Mahalo for your continued partnership and commitment to building an economy that works for all of Hawai‘i. Together, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more vibrant future. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka Building the Infrastructure for Hawai‘i’s Economic Future Photo credit: Pacific Business News CNBC’s 2026 America’s Top States for Business rankings placed Hawaiʻi 50th nationally. While Hawaiʻi ranked sixth in quality of life and improved in several areas, the state ranked 50th in both infrastructure and cost of doing business, 49th in technology and innovation and 45th in business friendliness. These rankings reinforce the importance of investing in the physical infrastructure and facilities that local businesses need to start, grow, manufacture and commercialize products in Hawaiʻi. For many local entrepreneurs, one of the greatest barriers is the cost of developing specialized facilities and purchasing equipment. Shared-use facilities can lower those barriers by allowing multiple businesses to access commercial kitchens, manufacturing equipment, technical assistance and production space without each company having to make the same costly upfront investment. These public investments can lower the cost and risk of doing business while creating a more supportive environment for locally owned companies. The state has begun making these investments. The Value-Added Product Development Center demonstrates how shared infrastructure can help entrepreneurs move from product development toward commercial production. Additional investments are being advanced through the Food and Product Innovation Network, or FPIN, to establish a coordinated statewide network of facilities supporting research, product development, manufacturing, commercialization, storage and distribution. Similar infrastructure is needed for advanced manufacturing and small-scale consumer-product manufacturing. As highlighted in a recent KHON2 report, many Hawaiʻi companies currently send their designs overseas because the equipment and production capacity they need are not available locally. FAM Hawaiʻi owner Zhorein Galicinao described what access to local manufacturing could mean for Hawaiʻi businesses: “If we had that, that’d be amazing … everybody would be going with that route instead of having to go through foreign countries to order.” Creating that opportunity requires more than constructing a building. In many cases, the state cannot move directly into planning and developing a facility without first controlling its most fundamental underlying asset: land. Land acquisition is therefore not separate from economic-development infrastructure – it is the first step that allows the state to conduct planning and environmental review, establish partnerships, leverage federal and private investment and ultimately construct facilities that serve multiple businesses and industries. During the coming legislative session, DBEDT intends to build upon the state’s initial investments by seeking funding for: The second phase of the Food and Product Innovation Network;

The remaining construction funding for the Entrepreneur Product Manufacturing Facility;

Land acquisition for a future advanced manufacturing facility; and

Land acquisition for a future micro-manufacturing facility.

Together, these investments will help establish a continuum from innovation and prototyping through manufacturing and commercialization. They will also help Hawaiʻi retain more economic activity locally – supporting local supply chains, developing skilled jobs, reducing dependence on overseas production and giving entrepreneurs a more attainable path to scale. Hawaiʻi cannot eliminate every cost associated with operating in an island economy. However, the state can make strategic investments that reduce the cost borne by each individual business. By securing land and developing shared facilities, we can address the infrastructure constraints identified by CNBC while improving Hawaiʻi’s cost of doing business, business friendliness, workforce capacity and technology and innovation ecosystem. That is how Hawaiʻi begins moving beyond its ranking – by building the foundation businesses need to succeed here. Gov. Green Signs Legislation to Support Economic Development, Strengthen Community and Enhance Environmental Protections Photo courtesy Office of the Governor Earlier this month, Governor Josh Green signed a number of bills into law that support Hawai‘i’s film industry and blue economy, strengthen housing and community development and enhance environmental protections.



Film Tax Incentive: SB 2580: RELATING TO THE MOTION PICTURE, DIGITAL MEDIA, AND FILM PRODUCTION INCOME TAX CREDIT

SB 2580 (Act 185) updates Hawaiʻi’s film tax incentive program by raising the percentage caps by adding a 5% bonus for productions on O‘ahu and neighbor islands with at least 80% local hires, expanding eligibility to include streaming projects and extending the sunset to 2038. It increases the per‑production cap to $20 million, exempts from the cap those projects spending $60 million or more and sets a $60 million annual aggregate cap with carryover provisions, strengthening Hawaiʻi’s competitiveness to build a thriving film and television production industry in the state.



Economic Development: SB 2907: RELATING TO MARINE AFFAIRS

Governor Green signed SB 2907 (Act 186), creating a unified framework to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s blue economy by centralizing marine affairs oversight and positioning the state as a hub for ocean innovation. The act defines the blue economy; designates Hawaiʻi as an ocean cluster and establishes the Office of Marine Affairs, a governing board within the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation; and creates a coordinator role. By consolidating expertise, Hawaiʻi can better support innovation, partnerships and emerging ocean‑related opportunities.



Relating to Environmental Protections:



HB 1618: RELATING TO CESSPOOL CONVERSIONS

Outdated cesspools threaten Hawaiʻi’s water quality and public health, prompting a 2017 mandate for upgrades by 2050. To support homeowners, HB 1618 (Act 204) creates a Cesspool Conversion Revolving Loan Fund, administered by the Hawai‘i Green Infrastructure Authority and Green Fee funded, offering low‑interest or forgivable loans.



Relating to Housing and Community Development:



HB 1920: RELATING TO THE LOW-INCOME HOUSING TAX CREDIT

HB 1920 (Act 205) extends Hawaiʻi’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program to 2032, preserving a key tool for attracting private investment in affordable housing. The measure increases flexibility by allowing partnerships or LLCs receiving credits after July 1, 2026, to allocate, transfer, sell or assign them to any taxpayer. It also extends Act 129 (SLH 2016) to December 31, 2032, supporting a stronger, more adaptable pipeline of affordable rental housing projects statewide.



SB 2001: RELATING TO THE BANYAN DRIVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT

SB 2001 (Act 206) creates the Banyan Drive Community Development District under the Hawai‘i Community Development Authority (HCDA) and establishes a special fund to support its revitalization. The act updates HCDA’s structure to include district representatives, the Banyan Drive Redevelopment Agency chair and a Waiākea Ahupuaʻa lineal descendant to ensure community involvement. Focused on transforming the historic area into a vibrant cultural, recreational and educational destination, the measure provides the framework needed to restore and reimagine Banyan Drive. Welcoming the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts to DBEDT Photo from a Super Saturday family art event courtesy SFCA DBEDT is pleased to welcome the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts (SFCA) as an attached agency. This transition strengthens the state’s ongoing commitment to elevating Hawai‘i’s creative sector, supporting cultural programs and expanding opportunities for artists and communities across our islands.



SFCA has long played a vital role in preserving, promoting and advancing the arts and culture that make Hawaiʻi unique. From managing the Art in Public Places Collection and Capitol Modern: the Hawai‘i State Art Museum to supporting arts education, community grants and cultural initiatives, their work helps ensure future generations can experience and celebrate Hawaiʻi’s diverse heritage.



“The SFCA team sincerely appreciates the coordination and support provided by the DBEDT staff throughout this transition,” said SFCA Executive Director Karen Ewald. “We look forward to expanding our collaboration with DBEDT through film screenings, presentations at Capitol Modern and other shared initiatives that strengthen our collective efforts to support and grow Hawai‘i’s creative economy.”



As part of DBEDT, SFCA will continue its mission with expanded opportunities for collaboration, leveraging DBEDT’s economic development focus to amplify the role of arts and culture in building vibrant communities and a resilient creative economy. Together, we look forward to fostering innovation, supporting local artists and strengthening Hawai‘i’s cultural landscape.



We are excited for this new chapter and warmly welcome the SFCA team to the DBEDT ʻohana. SBRRB Announces New Officers and Board Member The Small Business Regulatory Review Board has announced its officers for fiscal year 2026 to 2027 and welcomed a new member representing Maui County. Jonathan Shick (Honolulu) serves as chair. Shick has served on the board since 2019 and is serving his second term, which ends June 30, 2027.

(Honolulu) serves as chair. Shick has served on the board since 2019 and is serving his second term, which ends June 30, 2027. Sanford Morioka (Honolulu) serves as vice chair. Morioka has served on the board since 2022 and is serving his first term.

(Honolulu) serves as vice chair. Morioka has served on the board since 2022 and is serving his first term. Nicolle Ige (Kauaʻi) serves as second vice chair. Ige joined the board in 2024 and is serving her first term. The board also welcomed Denver Coon of Maui County as a new member. His first term began in June 2026.



SBRRB members volunteer their time to review proposed and existing Hawai‘i Administrative Rules and provide feedback on how they may affect small businesses. The board also reviews small business petitions and offers recommendations to state and county agencies, the Office of the Governor and the Legislature. Small business owners are encouraged to learn more about the board and its monthly meetings at sbrrb.hawaii.gov. Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Awards $1 Million for 2026 Signature Events The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) is awarding $1 million to support 10 major festivals and sporting events statewide through the end of 2026 as part of its Signature Events program. Administered in partnership with Kilohana, a division of the Hawaiian Council, the program supports events that enrich communities, strengthens Hawai‘i’s global brand, creates meaningful resident‑visitor interactions and attracts attendees from beyond the islands.



“These world-class festivals and sports events draw visitors from around the world and showcase Hawai‘i’s unique destination appeal while strengthening our local economy,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA interim president and CEO.



The 2026 Signature Events lineup includes: the International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi; Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards; Kōloa Plantation Days: The Last Harvest; Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest; Aloha Festivals; Na Wahine O Ke Kai; Molokaʻi Hoe; Hawaiʻi International Film Festival; the Southwest Maui Invitational; and the Sheraton Hawaiʻi Bowl. Each event highlights aspects of Hawai‘i’s culture, heritage, arts, sports and community pride, offering both residents and visitors memorable, uniquely Hawai‘i experiences. The state of Hawai‘i’s Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) is making it easier and faster to start or continue a career in public service. This statewide hiring initiative connects job seekers with opportunities across multiple industries by expediting applications and referrals. If you’re passionate about economic development, DBEDT is actively hiring! Join our team and help shape Hawai‘i’s future. Launched by the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization and the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Wildfire LOOKOUT! is a collaborative multiagency effort with state, county and community partners. Please visit hwmo.org/lookout to learn more! August 2026 SBRRB Meeting – Thursday, August 20, 2026, 10 a.m.

Next month’s Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) meeting will review several Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules. The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually. For more information and the full agenda, visit sbrrb.hawaii.gov/meetings



Made in Hawai‘i Festival 2026 – August 20-23, 2026, Hawai‘i Convention Center

The Made in Hawai‘i Festival is the state’s largest and most anticipated showcase of locally made products. With more than 700 booths featuring food, fashion, art and more, the festival supports Hawai‘i’s small businesses while giving attendees a chance to shop local and connect with makers from across the islands. DBEDT is proud to serve as the event’s official government sponsor and will host a Hawai‘i Made Pavilion that will feature nearly 20 booths, providing a unique opportunity to local entrepreneurs to showcase their innovation, talent and products.



Hawai‘i Tech Week 2026 – Aug. 31 – Sept. 6, 2026

Hawai‘i Tech Week gathers the local and global tech community across 50+ events independently hosted by ecosystem leaders, to build relationships, level up and create opportunity. Register for the individual events you want to attend and join fellow builders, founders, investors, industry executives and government leaders. Learn more at hawaiitechweek.com!



2026 Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference – Sept. 24-25, 2026, Hilton Hawaiian Village

Register for the 2026 Hawai‘i Tourism Conference, the premier gathering of visitor industry, community and government partners to shape the future of tourism in Hawai‘i. Presented by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the conference will explore the forces shaping the industry and address how to strengthen its long‑term resilience, vitality and capacity to enhance both visitor experiences and resident quality of life. For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov.



Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

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