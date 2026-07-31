MaineDOT to Perform Statewide Interstate Striping

Drivers should plan for delays.

AUGUSTA– July 31, 2026 — From August 3 to August 27, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will conduct night work between 7 P.M and 6 A.M. in Benton, Brunswick, Burnham, Clinton, Fairfield, Newport, Oakland, Palmyra, Pittsfield, West Bath, Bath and Waterville for striping operations on the interstate.

The project locations include U.S. Route 1 in both the northbound and southbound directions, extending approximately 5 miles each way from the Cooks Corner interchange in Brunswick to the Viaduct in Bath. Additional project locations include I-95 northbound, beginning 0.17 miles north of Webb Road in Waterville and extending 31.49 miles to the Maine Central Railroad bridge in Newport, and I-95 southbound, beginning at the Somerset Avenue bridge in Pittsfield and extending 15.95 miles to the Clinton-Clausson Bridge over the Kennebec River in Benton.

During the project, there will be no lane closures, but the striping operations may cause sporadic temporary traffic delays.

The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor on this project is L&D Safety Marking Corporation of Chelsea, Maine.

The contract amount is $861,223.00.