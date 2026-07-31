System Pressure Advisory Lifted - 7/31/2026

July 31, 2026

Montgomery County Public Utilities has lifted the System Pressure Advisory previously issued for customers in the area of Yank Road in Mount Gilead.

Based on laboratory analysis of water samples collected on Yank Road, water quality testing has confirmed that the water supply meets all applicable standards and is safe for human consumption. It is no longer necessary to boil water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing dishes, or food preparation.

Normal water use may resume at this time.

Montgomery County Public Utilities appreciates your patience and cooperation while crews worked to restore service and verify water quality.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, please contact the Montgomery County Public Utilities Department at 910-439-6197.