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System Pressure Advisory - 7/29/2026

Due to a water line failure affecting customers in the area of Yank Road in Mount Gilead, Montgomery County Public Utilities is issuing a System Pressure Advisory for customers in the affected area.

Periods of low or no water pressure increase the potential for back-siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water distribution system. Therefore, the North Carolina Division of Water Resources advises that when water service is restored, consumers should boil water used for human consumption (including drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water until this advisory has been lifted.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present.

Montgomery County Public Utilities is monitoring the water system and will lift or revise this advisory as necessary. This advisory is being issued as a precautionary measure and will remain in effect until water service has been fully restored and water quality testing confirms that the water supply is safe for consumption.

Discoloration and air in the water lines are common following service interruptions and do not, by themselves, pose a health risk. Customers may flush their household plumbing by running a cold-water faucet until the water runs clear.

Water consumers are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible while crews work to restore normal system operations.

Customers in the area of Yank Road in Mount Gilead are affected by this advisory.

Please contact the Montgomery County Public Utilities Department at 910-439-6197 if you have any questions concerning this notice.

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System Pressure Advisory - 7/29/2026

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