Water distribution stations close at 3:30pm

By Rosalyn Covington

Posted Friday, July 31, 2026

Following notification from City/County Utilities of the lifting of the boil water advisory for residents affected by the water main emergency, water distribution stations at Kernersville Elementary and Walkertown High School will close at 3:30pm.

The joint Forsyth County and City of Winston-Salem water distribution sites opened at 10am and provided a case of bottled water to several hundred residents.

Both the city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Government extend our appreciation to our non- profit partners, including the American Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Twin City Track Club and Crisis Control Ministry. We also share sincere appreciation to local businesses Food Lion, Lowes Foods, Publix and the state of North Carolina for their water donations and support.

We also extend our appreciation to all the Utility employees who have worked so diligently over the last 72 hours.